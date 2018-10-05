Florida vs. LSU: Game prediction, pick, odds, spread, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

No. 5 LSU will visit No. 22 Florida in a battle that carries conference and College Football Playoff ramifications.The Tigers have burst onto the scene with five straight wins to open the season thanks to a stellar defense and the emergence of reliable quarterback Joe Burrow. A win for the Tigers would bring them to bowl eligibility and notch a key road conference win for a team that has hopes of slaying the Alabama dragon later in the season.

The Gators are fresh off an old-school, slugfest against Mississippi State that resulted in a 13-6 win at coach Dan Mullen's old stomping grounds. They're tied for second in the conference in sacks (15), tied for third in tackles for loss (37) and lead the conference in opponent red zone touchdown conversion percentage (25 percent). What will go down Saturday in The Swamp? Let's get down to business and make a pick.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 6 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

LSU: The Tigers roared last week against Ole Miss in a 45-16 win in Death Valley. Burrow got to show off his wheels against the porous Rebels defense, leading the team with 96 yards and a score on the ground in addition to 292 yards and three touchdowns through the air. The vaunted Tigers defense held the high-octane Rebels offense to just 328 total yards and only 178 through the air. This is the most complete LSU team since its SEC West championship team in 2011, and will keep Florida's defense honest. If Burrow can stay calm and composed in a hostile environment -- like it did in a win in Week 3 at Auburn -- the Tigers are fully capable of not only walking out of The Swamp with a win, but an emphatic win.

Florida: The setback to Kentucky in Week 2 hurt, but the Gators have found their stride since then in road wins over Tennessee and Mississippi State. The defense has been solid, but the real story is the play of Florida's offense. Feleipe Franks has tossed 12 touchdowns and only three interceptions, and the four-headed rushing monster that includes Franks, Jordan Scarlett, Lamical Perine and Dameon Pierce has kept opposing defenses honest.

Game prediction, picks

Defense will lead the way Saturday afternoon, which makes the pick for this game rather simple. Which quarterback do you trust more, Burrow on the road or Franks at home. The game will likely be low scoring, which means one or two throws could make a world of difference. We saw Burrow do exactly that, when he made two clutch throws on third-and-7 and fourth-and-7 to move the chains on the game-winning drive vs. Auburn. That's enough to earn my trust, and pick the Tigers to prevail. Pick: LSU (-2.5)

Which teams should you back in Week 6 of the college football season? And which national title contender will get a massive scare on the road? Visit SportsLine right now to see the projected score for every single FBS matchup, all from the model that has returned over $4,000 in profit to $100 bettors over the last three seasons and is 49-36 on its top-rated picks this season.