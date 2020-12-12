Who's Playing

LSU @ No. 6 Florida

Current Records: LSU 3-5; Florida 8-1

What to Know

The LSU Tigers and the Florida Gators will face off in an SEC clash at 7 p.m. ET Dec. 12 at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida will be strutting in after a victory while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a loss.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 55-17, which was the final score in LSU's tilt against the Alabama Crimson Tide last week. LSU was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 45-14. The losing side was boosted by RB John Emery Jr., who punched in one rushing touchdown. That touchdown -- a 54-yard rush in the second quarter -- was one of the highlights of the contest.

Meanwhile, Florida was able to grind out a solid win over the Tennessee Volunteers last week, winning 31-19. QB Kyle Trask continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, passing for four TDs and 433 yards on 49 attempts.

Florida's defense was a presence as well, as it embarrassed Tennessee's offensive line to sack the quarterback six times for a total loss of 11 yards. It was a group effort with six guys contributing.

The Tigers have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 23 point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

LSU is now 3-5 while the Gators sit at 8-1. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: LSU is fourth worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 313.1 on average. To make matters even worse for the Tigers, Florida ranks first in the nation when it comes to passing yards per game, with 376.7 on average. It might be a fun afternoon for Florida's receiving core.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida

Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gators are a big 23-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

LSU have won three out of their last five games against Florida.