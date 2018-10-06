Florida vs. LSU: Prediction, pick, odds, spread, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

There will be College Football Playoff ramifications on Saturday afternoon when No. 5 LSU visits No. 22 Florida in The Swamp. The Tigers have opened 5-0 to start the season and look like they have a reborn offense under quarterback Joe Burrow. A win for LSU would not only make them bowl-eligible through six weeks, it would put them firmly in the driver's seat with No. 1 Alabama in the SEC West.

For the Gators, they have already rebounded in a major way after falling at home to Kentucky earlier this season. A victory over Mississippi State in a slugfest last Saturday has the Gators believing again, and their best player, Tim Tebow, will be honored in The Swamp on Saturday. Florida has its first sellout since 2015, and the fans will be insane when LSU comes to town. If the Gators can pull off a win, suddenly they will be a legitimate contender against Georgia in a couple weeks and a threat to possibly win the SEC East.

There is plenty on the line in this cross-division rivalry, so let's get down to business, make a pick and figure out how you can watch the game live on Saturday.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 6 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

LSU: The Tigers roared last week against Ole Miss in a 45-16 win in Death Valley. Burrow got to show off his wheels against the porous Rebels defense, leading the team with 96 yards and a score on the ground in addition to 292 yards and three touchdowns through the air. The vaunted Tigers defense held the high-octane Rebels offense to just 328 total yards and only 178 through the air. This is the most complete LSU team since its SEC West championship team in 2011, and will keep Florida's defense honest. If Burrow can stay calm and composed in a hostile environment -- like it did in a win in Week 3 at Auburn -- the Tigers are fully capable of not only walking out of The Swamp with a win, but an emphatic win.

Florida: The setback to Kentucky in Week 2 hurt, but the Gators have found their stride since then in road wins over Tennessee and Mississippi State. The defense has been solid, but the real story is the play of Florida's offense. Feleipe Franks has tossed 12 touchdowns and only three interceptions, and the four-headed rushing monster that includes Franks, Jordan Scarlett, Lamical Perine and Dameon Pierce has kept opposing defenses honest.

Game prediction, picks

Defense will lead the way Saturday afternoon, which makes the pick for this game rather simple. Which quarterback do you trust more, Burrow on the road or Franks at home. The game will likely be low scoring, which means one or two throws could make a world of difference. We saw Burrow do exactly that, when he made two clutch throws on third-and-7 and fourth-and-7 to move the chains on the game-winning drive vs. Auburn. That's enough to earn my trust, and pick the Tigers to prevail. Pick: LSU (-2.5)

