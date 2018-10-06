Florida vs. LSU score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage, Tim Tebow ceremony
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 22 Florida hosts No. 5 LSU in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week
No. 5 LSU will visit No. 22 Florida in a mid-afternoon showdown in The Swamp for the SEC on CBS Game of the Week. Ed Orgeron's Tigers have exploded on the college football scene this year with big wins over No. 17 Miami in Week 1 and at No. 8 Auburn in Week 3. Quarterback Joe Burrow has provided much-needed balance to the offense and was clutch on the game-winning drive against Auburn, while Dave Aranda's defense has been lights out thanks to a loaded roster that includes linebacker Devin White and cornerback Greedy Williams.
The Gators have won three straight, including two consecutive SEC road games over Tennessee and Mississippi State. The defense has been solid in both games, and quarterback Feleipe Franks has done enough to move the chains. Florida lost at home in Week 2 to Kentucky, but a win over LSU in front of the home crowd would appease a fan base that is desperate for a winner. It's a critical game for both teams in the race for the division titles. One conference loss in the SEC West would leave LSU a very small margin for error over the last two months of the season, while a second conference loss for Florida -- including one to surprise contender Kentucky -- would likely eliminate the Gators from SEC East contention.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Florida vs. LSU. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
