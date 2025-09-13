The No. 3 LSU Tigers (2-0) host the Florida Gators (1-1) in an SEC showdown on Saturday night. The Tigers beat Clemson and Louisiana Tech in their first two games. Meanwhile, the Gators are coming off an 18-16 loss to South Florida. They were huge 18.5-point favorites in that matchup.

Kickoff from Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Tigers are 7-point favorites, according to the latest Florida vs. LSU odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Florida vs. LSU picks, make sure you check out the college football picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Click here to bet Florida vs. LSU at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 31-19 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Where to watch Florida vs. LSU on Saturday

When: Saturday, Sept. 13

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Florida vs. LSU betting preview

Odds: LSU -7, over/under of 47.5

After picking up a 7-point win over Clemson in Week 1, LSU handled business against Louisiana Tech. In the win, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw for 237 yards with a passing touchdown. This offense also had two players rush for 50-plus yards, and Barion Brown led the way with eight catches for 94 yards and a score. It was the second straight game where the defense has allowed 10 or fewer points.

Meanwhile, Florida struggled in its loss to South Florida. The Gators committed 11 penalties for 103 yards, went 4-of-12 on third down, and turned the ball over. In addition, Florida has lost five of its last six games against LSU, including the past three games in Death Valley.

Click here to bet on Florida vs. LSU at BetMGM, where new users can get up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

Model's Florida vs. LSU prediction, picks

LSU is looking to keep up its five-game winning streak that goes back to last season. In 2024, the Tigers went 5-3 against the spread following a win. They seek to rush for over 100 yards for the third straight game, and the Gators gave up 128 rushing yards to the Bulls last week. Meanwhile, the Gators will lean on quarterback DJ Lagway, who has 342 passing yards and four passing touchdowns in 2025. The SportsLine Projection Model is projecting LSU to cover the spread in 57% of simulations.

Want more Week 3 college football picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Florida vs. LSU. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 3 CFB game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.