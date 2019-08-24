Florida vs. Miami: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, game coverage, prediction, pick, spread, line

The wait has lasted long enough for the college football season enter our lives in 2019, and Saturday night, an intense rivalry game will launch the campaign as the 150th anniversary of the game begins to be celebrated. No. 8 Florida and Miami (FL) will square off on the neutral site location of Camping World Stadium in Orlando, serving as the marquee game of "Week 0." This season-opening tilt will also serve as an appetizer to the rivalry being renewed in the form of a home-and-home series in the 2024-25 seasons. And this is the perfect place to take a look at the line for the game and decide which side of the spread has the best odds on which to place a pick.

The Gators are coming off of a solid season in Dan Mullen's first season as their coach, which included a 10-3 record and a thorough dismantling of Michigan in the Peach Bowl. Feleipe Franks will return as their starting quarterback after putting up the most prolific passing season by a Florida quarterback since Tim Tebow's final season in 2009. Miami is entering its first year with first-time coach Manny Diaz, who served as its defensive coordinator for the last three seasons. Redshirt freshman Jarren Williams will take the snaps and has a talented set of skill players to help him transition to the starting role.

It is believed that Miami cornerback DJ Ivey will miss the game with suspension. It is unknown whether the Canes or Gators will have additional unexpected absences as the game approaches. We will update right here with any additional inactive players.

What will happen Saturday night as two solid defenses, two potentially emerging quarterbacks and two not-too-solid offensive lines go head-to-head in Orlando? Well first, let's hope the weather holds up. Let's break it down with some analysis, storylines and a prediction on the outcome of the first game of the 2019 season.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Aug. 24 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Storylines

Florida: The Gators will enter the season with the best set of skill players they've had in nearly a decade, including running back Lamical Perine and wide receivers Van Jefferson, Freddie Swain, Trevon Grimes and Joshua Hammond. The biggest question, though, is who will block for Franks? Four offensive linemen are gone from last year's squad, which will put a ton of pressure on first-year starters including junior Stone Forsythe at left tackle and fellow junior Jean Delance at right tackle. The defense has plenty of veterans at all levels, including star defensive end Jabari Zuniga, veteran middle linebacker David Reese and stud defensive backs CJ Henderson and Marco Wilson. Depth could be a problem for the Gators, especially in the defensive backfield.

Miami: Williams was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and has tremendous upside in an offense that includes veteran running back DeeJay Dallas, wide receiver Jeff Thomas and Buffalo transfer K.J. Osborn. Like Florida, the Hurricanes have some inexperience up front, so protecting Williams will be key. Miami's front seven might be one of the best in the country before season's end. Star defensive lineman Jonathan Garvin, and senior linebackers Shaquille Quarterman and Michael Pinckney lead a a veteran crew that finished 11th in the country in sacks last season (40).

Game prediction, picks

If you're expecting a crisp, well-played game on Saturday night, this one won't live up to your expectations. Why? Miami's defensive front will take advantage of Florida's uncertainty up front on the offensive line, and Florida's defensive front will make Williams extremely uncomfortable in his first meaningful action as a major college quarterback. Because of that, I'll side with the signal-caller who has gone through several ups and downs in his career but ended last season on a high note. That quarterback is Franks, of course. Give me the Gators to win, but covering will be more of challenge Pick: Miami (+7.5)

What college football picks can you make with confidence in Week 1, and which big favorite goes down hard? Visit SportsLine to see which teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,500 in profit over the past four seasons.