Florida vs. Miami odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from model on 49-28 run

The Florida Gators and Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes kick off the 2019 college football season on Saturday with a marquee showdown in Orlando at 7 p.m. ET. The Gators won 10 games last season and ended up ranked in the top 10, while the Hurricanes start a new era with a new head coach and one of the nation's premier defenses. Despite their status as in-state rivals, the Gators and Hurricanes haven't met on the gridiron since 2013, but Miami has won five of the last six matchups dating back to 2002. The lone Gators win, in 2008, was the year Florida won the national championship. The Gators are favored by 7.5 in the latest Florida vs. Miami odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47.

The model knows the Gators ended last year by dismantling No. 8 Michigan 41-15 in the Peach Bowl. Miami, on the other hand, was embarrassed 35-3 by Wisconsin in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Florida has eight starters back on a defense that allowed just 20 points per game last year. The offense should be even better as well. Feleipe Franks started at quarterback last season as a redshirt freshman, tossing 24 touchdowns and six interceptions, and should benefit from a full offseason in second-year coach Dan Mullen's offense. It doesn't hurt that all of his top targets are back plus running back Malik Davis, who averaged 6.7 yards per carry in 2016 before missing most of 2017 with a broken foot. Davis is part of and a deep backfield that includes Lamical Perine and Dameon Pierce, a duo that combined for over 1,200 yards rushing last year.

But just because the Gators have experience and are favored on Saturday doesn't mean they'll cover the Florida vs. Miami spread.

Miami took a step back in 2018, finishing 7-6. Head coach Mark Richt retired, but the Hurricanes promoted defensive coordinator Manny Diaz to head coach. The learning curve won't be too wide, and he can lean on a defense that's expected to be among the nation's elite. Three starting linebackers elected to return instead of heading to the NFL, including three-time All-ACC star Shaq Quarterman.

Miami has also had Florida's number over the years. Florida has won 28 of its last 29 season-openers, but the one defeat was the other time it played on a neutral field, 33-17 to Michigan in 2017 at Cowboys Stadium.

