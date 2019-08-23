Florida vs. Miami odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven model on 49-28 run

The 2019 college football season kicks off on Saturday, when a rivalry in the Sunshine State will take center stage. The No. 8 Florida Gators play the Miami Hurricanes in Orlando's Camping World Stadium at 7 p.m. ET. Florida is coming off a 10-3 season and the destruction of Michigan at the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl, while Miami is in its first year under Manny Diaz. Florida went 9-4 against the spread last season, while Miami was 5-8. The Gators are seven-point favorites, down half-a-point from the opening line, and the over-under total for points scored is 46 in the latest Florida vs. Miami odds, down 1.5 from the opener after early action on the under. When these two sides get together, there's always plenty of NFL-caliber talent that can shift the balance of the game, so before you make your Florida vs. Miami picks, listen to the Week 1 college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks.

The model also finished the 2018-19 college football season on a blistering 49-28 run on all top-rated picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has set its sights on Florida vs. Miami. We can tell you the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread cashes in over 50 percent of simulations. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows that Florida head coach Dan Mullen has plenty to be optimistic about heading into his second year, with seven starters back on a defense that allowed 20.0 points and 338.7 yards per game a season ago. David Reese was the second-leading tackler on the team last year and he's back to lead Florida's defense from his linebacker position. Jabari Zuniga will supply the pressure off the edge after recording 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss in 2018.

Meanwhile, starting quarterback Feleipe Franks is back after throwing 24 touchdowns against just six interceptions a season ago. Alongside him are leading rusher Lamical Perine (826-7) and leading receiver Van Jefferson (35-503-6). The Gators are loaded at the skill positions and a young Miami defense could be challenged on Saturday.

But just because the Gators have experience and are favored on Saturday doesn't mean they'll cover the Florida vs. Miami spread.

Miami took a step back in 2018, finishing 7-6. Head coach Mark Richt retired, but the Hurricanes promoted defensive coordinator Manny Diaz to head coach. The learning curve won't be too wide, and he can lean on a defense that's expected to be among the nation's elite. Three starting linebackers elected to return instead of heading to the NFL, including three-time All-ACC star Shaq Quarterman.

Miami has also had Florida's number over the years. Florida has won 28 of its last 29 season-openers, but the one defeat was the other time it played on a neutral field, 33-17 to Michigan in 2017 at Cowboys Stadium.

Who wins Miami vs. Florida? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Miami vs. Florida spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that finished last season on a 49-28 run on top-rated college football picks.