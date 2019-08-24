Florida vs. Miami odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from top-rated model on 49-28 run

Florida is a state filled with quality football programs. On Saturday, two of the top schools of the last 30 years will renew a rivalry when the No. 8 Florida Gators take on the Miami Hurricanes at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and both squads are eager to get the season started given recent upheavals. Dan Mullen is in his second season as head coach of the Gators and coming off a 10-3 season in which he closed the year with four wins, including a dismantling of Michigan in the Peach Bowl. Florida finished the season ranked No. 7 in the AP poll. Meanwhile, Manny Diaz is making his head coaching debut after spending the last three seasons as Miami's defensive coordinator. Florida is a touchdown favorite in the latest Florida vs. Miami odds, and the total is listed at 46.5 after falling as low as 45.5. Before you make your Week 1 college football predictions, be sure to listen to the Florida vs. Miami picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past four years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,530 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated spread picks.

The model also finished the 2018-19 college football season on a blistering 49-28 run on all top-rated picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, it has set its sights on Florida vs. Miami. We can tell you the model is leaning under, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows that Florida head coach Dan Mullen has plenty to be optimistic about heading into his second year, with seven starters back on a defense that allowed 20.0 points and 338.7 yards per game a season ago. David Reese was the second-leading tackler on the team last year and he's back to lead Florida's defense from his linebacker position. Jabari Zuniga will supply the pressure off the edge after recording 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss in 2018.

Meanwhile, starting quarterback Feleipe Franks is back after throwing 24 touchdowns against just six interceptions a season ago. Alongside him are leading rusher Lamical Perine (826-7) and leading receiver Van Jefferson (35-503-6). The Gators are loaded at the skill positions and a young Miami defense could be challenged on Saturday.

But just because the Gators have experience and are favored on Saturday doesn't mean they'll cover the Florida vs. Miami spread.

Miami could be a factor this season if they can get steady play at quarterback from Jarren Williams, N'Kosi Perry or Ohio State transfer Tate Martell. It looks Williams will get the first crack on Saturday as a redshirt freshman. He has a big arm, has made all of the necessary throws this summer and is surrounded with speed at the skill positions like Jeff Thomas, DeeJay Dallas, Mike Harley and Brevin Jordan.

Diaz also did well this offseason to work the transfer portal so he could add depth to the roster. In addition to Martell, Diaz landed Buffalo grad transfer K.J. Osborn, who had 53 catches for 892 yards and seven receiving touchdowns a season ago. He'll plug right into the lineup and give whomever is at quarterback another talented receiving option.

Miami's defense allowed 19.5 points per game last season, ranking 18th in FBS, and led the nation in sack rate. With Diaz running the show, expect Miami to continue to attack.

Who wins Miami vs. Florida? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Miami vs. Florida spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced computer model that finished last season on a 49-28 run on top-rated college football picks.