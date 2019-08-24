Florida vs. Miami score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage

ORLANDO, Fla. -- The 2019 season kicks off Saturday night as No. 8 Florida and Miami meet at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. It is be the first time the two intrastate rivals have met since 2013 when the Hurricanes stunned the 16th-ranked Gators 21-16 in Miami Gardens.

Florida is coming off a 10-win season in coach Dan Mullen's first season in Gainesville and looking for consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time since Mullen was the team's offensive coordinator in 2008-09. Quarterback Feliepe Franks came on strong last year, throwing 24 touchdowns and producing the most prolific passing season for the Gators since Tim Tebow wore orange and blue. For Miami, first-year coach Manny Diaz -- the team's former defensive coordinator under Mark Richt -- is looking to redshirt freshman starting QB Jarren Williams as his leader. The Canes are hoping to get back into their 2017 form when they won the ACC Coastal and were in the College Football Playoff mix into rivalry weekend.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Florida vs. Miami. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.