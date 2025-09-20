The No. 4 Miami Hurricanes (3-0) host the Florida Gators (1-2) in an in-state rivalry on Saturday. The Hurricanes dominated South Florida en route to a 49-12 win in Week 3. Meanwhile, the Gators have lost two straight games after winning their season opener. On Sept. 13, LSU beat Florida, 20-10.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Florida is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Hurricanes are 7.5-point favorites, according to the latest Florida vs. Miami odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5. Before making any Miami vs. Florida picks, make sure you check out the college football picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to watch Florida vs. Miami on Saturday

When: Saturday, Sept. 20

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Florida vs. Miami betting preview

Odds: Miami -7.5, over/under of 50.5

Miami went from Cam Ward to Carson Beck this season, and thus far, it has been smooth sailing. Beck is completing 79.3% of his throws for 812 passing yards and seven touchdowns. He has tossed at least two passing touchdowns in all three games this season. Freshman receiver Malachi Toney has 18 catches for 228 receiving yards, logging 60-plus yards in all three games.

Although Florida has dropped two straight games, the Gators' defense has been stifling. They are allowing 12.6 points per game. They are allowing 264 total yards, while holding opponents to a 26.1% conversion rate on third downs. No one has scored more than 16 points on them in 2025.

Model's Florida vs. Miami prediction, picks

Miami is averaging 40.3 points per contest, along with 486 total yards of offense per game. They have scored 45-plus points in consecutive games. Last week, Carson Beck went 23-of-28 for a season-high 340 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. On the other sideline, Florida outgained LSU, 287-220, and held the ball for 37 minutes in the loss. It was DJ Lagway's five interceptions that were the determining factors, but cleaning that up will lead to more points offensively. The SportsLine Projection Model is projecting these teams to combine for 59 total points and has the Over cashing in 63% of simulations.

