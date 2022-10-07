Who's Playing

Missouri @ Florida

Current Records: Missouri 2-3; Florida 2-2

What to Know

Get ready for an SEC battle as the Florida Gators and the Missouri Tigers will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

This past Sunday, the Gators turned the game against the Eastern Washington Eagles into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 663 yards to 423. Florida took their contest at home with ease, bagging a 52-17 win over Eastern Washington. With Florida ahead 35-3 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. They relied on the efforts of WR Ricky Pearsall, who punched in one rushing touchdown, and QB Anthony Richardson, who passed for two TDs and 185 yards on nine attempts in addition to picking up 45 yards on the ground. That touchdown -- a 76-yard rush in the second quarter -- was one of the highlights of the game.

Meanwhile, Mizzou was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 26-22 to the Georgia Bulldogs. Missouri's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Cody Schrader, who picked up 89 yards on the ground on six carries. Schrader's longest run was for 63 yards in the second quarter.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 16. K Harrison Mevis delivered a perfect 5-for-5 game.

This next contest looks promising for the Gators, who are favored by a full 11 points. They hadn't treated fans well this season, but they at least enjoy a 3-1 record against the spread.

Florida is now 2-2 while the Tigers sit at 2-3. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Florida comes into the game boasting the 21st fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the nation at five. But Mizzou is even better: they enter the contest with only four passing touchdowns allowed, good for 14th best in the nation. We'll see if that edge gives Mizzou a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida

Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gators are a big 11-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Florida have won four out of their last seven games against Missouri.