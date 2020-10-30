No. 10 Florida and Missouri have each won four games in the series since the Tigers joined the SEC in 2012, but most of their meetings have not been particularly compelling. Since Florida's 14-7 win in 2012, the closest game between the two was a 23-6 Gators victory last season. Otherwise, it's been all blowouts for the winning team.

Saturday's game could be one of the best in the series so far, though. Florida enters as 12.5-point favorite in what will be its first game since an Oct. 10 loss to Texas A&M. In that time, Missouri has morphed from an 0-2 team lacking an identity under first-year coach Elijah Drinkwitz to an offensively innovative team with a budding star at quarterback. Redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak completed 50-of-64 passes for 607 yards and no interceptions in Missouri's victories over LSU and Kentucky

But keeping pace with Florida's offense will be a tall order. Gators quarterback Kyle Trask has been among the nation's most-efficient passers so far this season, and a vulnerable Tigers defense should provide him the perfect opportunity to pick up where he left off before Florida's three-week hiatus amid a COVID-19 outbreak within the program.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida

TV: SEC Network Alternate | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)*

* Available in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas

Game odds

Florida -12.5 | O/U 61.5

Odds via William Hill Sportsbook

Florida vs. Missouri series history

The Gators have won three of the last five games against the Tigers.