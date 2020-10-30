Get ready for an SEC East battle as the Missouri Tigers and the No. 10 Florida Gators will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida is 2-1 overall and 1-0 at home, while Mizzou is 2-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. This is Florida's first game since Oct. 10 after its Oct. 17 matchup against LSU was postponed due to COVID-19. The Gators had a bye last week.

The Gators are favored by 12.5 points in the latest Florida vs. Missouri odds from William Hill. The over-under is set at 61.5. Before entering any Missouri vs. Florida picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of nearly $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 29-19 on top-rated picks through eight weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning nearly $500 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Florida vs. Missouri. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds for Missouri vs. Florida:

Florida vs. Missouri spread: Florida -12.5

Florida vs. Missouri over-under: 62 points

Florida vs. Missouri money line: Florida -450, Missouri 370

What you need to know about Florida

The last time the Gators were on the field, they were upset at Texas A&M as the Aggies (+5) pulled off the 41-38 victory thanks to a late field goal. That spoiled Florida's fast start to the season that included double-digit wins against South Carolina and Ole Miss. The Gators haven't looked sharp defensively this year, but they're viewed as a title contender thanks in large part of their potent offense. Quarterback Kyle Trask has thrown for 996 yards, 14 touchdowns and just one interception.

The Gators also have arguably the nation's best tight end in Kyle Pitts. He has 17 receptions on the year and a whopping seven of them have been for touchdowns.

What you need to know about Missouri

Missouri, meanwhile, had its Oct. 17 matchup against Vanderbilt postponed, but has been playing better overall after an 0-2 start. The Tigers beat LSU in a 45-41 thriller on Oct. 10 and then knocked off Kentucky 20-10 last week. After losing their first two games to Alabama and Tennessee by a combined total of 73-31, there's been significant progress in coach Eli Drinkwitz's first season.

Connor Bazelak has settled in at quarterback. He's completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 893 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Larry Rountree III has also been one of the better backs in the SEC thus far. He's had back-to-back 100-yard games and posted a strong 37-126-2 rushing line against Kentucky last week.

How to make Florida vs. Missouri picks

The model has simulated Florida vs. Missouri 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Missouri vs. Florida? And which side of the spread is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks.