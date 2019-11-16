Florida vs. Missouri odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven computer model
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Florida vs. Missouri 10,000 times.
SEC East teams looking to finish strong meet up at noon ET on CBS when the Missouri Tigers host the No. 11 Florida Gators at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Missouri (5-4, 2-3 SEC) has been slumping, losing its last three games after opening the season 5-1. The Tigers are ineligible for a bowl game this season due to NCAA sanctions, but are appealing. Florida (8-2, 5-2 SEC), meanwhile, remains alive in the SEC East, but must beat Missouri and then have Georgia lose to Auburn and Texas A&M. The latest Florida vs. Missouri odds show the Gators as 6.5-point favorites, up half a point from the opening line. The over-under for total points is set at 51. Before locking in any Florida vs. Missouri picks, see the college football predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 12 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 109-75 on all its top-rated college football picks this season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now, it has simulated Missouri vs. Florida 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Missouri is hurting after a devastating 27-0 defeat at the hands of Georgia last week. The Missouri offense sputtered, producing just 198 yards on the day. However, the Missouri defense did its best to keep the Tigers competitive. The Bulldogs only managed 339 yards of their own and completed just 44.8 percent of their pass attempts. Missouri's offense should get a boost this week with quarterback Kelly Bryant back from a hamstring injury.
Florida enters this contest with some momentum after blasting Vanderbilt 56-0 last week. The Gators pulled away with 28 points in the third quarter, helping them bounce back from a tough 24-17 loss to Georgia the prior week that took them out of the College Football Playoff picture. Quarterback Kyle Trask has been a pleasant surprise for Florida this year after taking over for the injured Feleipe Franks, who went down against Kentucky on Sept. 14 with a fractured ankle. Trask has thrown for 2,011 yards, 19 touchdowns and six interceptions on the season. The Gators are 4-1-1 against the spread with him starting.
So who wins Florida vs. Missouri? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks.
