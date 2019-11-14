Florida vs. Missouri odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation

Get ready for an SEC East battle as the No. 11 Florida Gators and the Missouri Tigers will face off at noon ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. Missouri is 5-4 overall and 5-0 at home, while Florida is 8-2 overall and 2-1 on the road. Despite the reputations of these respective programs, it's Missouri that holds a 4-3 edge head-to-head since joining the SEC in 2012 and the Tigers are actually 5-2 against the spread during that span. That includes comfortable covers in each of the last two games, with Missouri trouncing Florida 38-17 as a 6-point underdog last year and winning 45-16 as a 1-point favorite two seasons ago. This time around, the Gators are favored by seven points according to the latest Florida vs. Missouri odds, while the over-under is set at 50.5. Before entering any Florida vs. Missouri picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Missouri has to be hurting after a devastating 27 to nothing defeat at the hands of Georgia last week. The Missouri offense sputtered, producing just 198 yards on the day. However, the Missouri defense did its best to keep the Tigers competitive. The Bulldogs only managed 339 yards of their own and completed just 44.8 percent of their pass attempts. Missouri's offense should get a boost this week with quarterback Kelly Bryant back from a hamstring injury and that should help them be more competitive offensively.

Meanwhile, Florida breezed past Vanderbilt 56-0. Florida quarterback Kyle Trask was slinging it as he passed for 363 yards and three touchdowns on 37 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Trask's 66-yard TD bomb to receiver Trevon Grimes in the third quarter. It was a palate-cleansing performance after Florida's devastating loss to Georgia the week prior.

