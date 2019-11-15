Florida vs. Missouri: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview
The Gators need a win to have a chance in the SEC East
No. 11 Florida needs a win and a Georgia loss to keep its SEC East hopes alive. The Gators will have to take care of business on the road against Missouri to fulfill their part of the division equation. Florida throttled Vanderbilt last weekend behind a potent passing attack, and boast one of the best defenses in the nation. Will that be enough to hold serve and get a big road win?
Let's break down the matchup and make picks straight up and against the spread.
Storylines
Florida: The Gators defense has given up just 308.2 yards per game this season and 263 yards per game during the month of November. They lead the SEC with 3.5 sacks per game and are second in red zone defense (61.54 percent). Trask lit up Vanderbilt with a career high 363 yards passing and has topped the 200-yard mark through the air in five straight games. The rushing attack has been a bit of a let down all season, but got right last week when they averaged 5.17 yards per carry. That'll have to continue against a Missouri rushing defense that has give up just 3.78 yards per carry.
Missouri: Quarterback Kelly Bryant should return after sitting out last week's game and needs to provide a spark against the stout Gators defense. Bryant has thrown for 1,845 yards and 14 touchdowns, and added 205 yards and one score on the ground. Running back Larry Rountree is dealing with a minor toe issue, but has been the most reliable weapon in the Tigers backfield this season with 668 yards and eight touchdowns. The Tigers have been driven by a defense that has given up just 287.8 yards per game and have only allowed 400 or more yards once this season.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Nov. 16 | Time: Noon ET
Location: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field -- Columbia, Missouri
TV: CBS | Connected TV: CBS All-Access
Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App
Game prediction, picks
The Tigers have scored just three touchdowns over the last three games, and two of those games were losses to Vanderbilt and Kentucky. Will Bryant's return suddenly change that against the fast and physical Gators defense? Absolutely not. Trask will be smart with the football, the defense will shut the Tigers down and the Gators will cruise to an easy road victory. Pick: Florida (-8.5)
So which picks can you make with confidence in Week 12? And which line is way off? Visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned over $4,000 in profit over the past four seasons.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Alabama vs. MSU pick, live stream
The Crimson Tide look to rebound from the LSU loss against Mississippi State
-
Michigan vs. MSU pick, live stream
The Paul Bunyan Trophy is on the line in Ann Arbor this weekend
-
Notre Dame vs. Navy pick, live stream
A top-25 showdown of two longtime rivals should be one of the better games in Week 12
-
Oklahoma vs. Baylor pick, live stream
A possible preview of the Big 12 Championship Game takes place in prime time on Saturday
-
Iowa vs. Minnesota pick, live stream
Can the Hawkeyes end Minnesota's playoff hopes?
-
LSU vs. Ole Miss pick, live stream
The undefeated Tigers will hit the road in the rivalry known as the Magnolia Bowl
-
Week 11 scores: Oklahoma survives scare
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams plus highlights from the Week 11 action
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game