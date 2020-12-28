For all the controversy that the College Football Playoff selection process drums up, the New Year's Six bowls usually end up being more compelling games. That was the case this season and the Cotton Bowl between No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 7 Florida could end up being the best game of them all as it pairs two teams that should be a great matchup for one another. The Sooners are one of college football's hottest teams, winners of seven straight and fielding a top-10 defense over the past couple of months. The Gators, meanwhile, have the nation's best passing offense with weapons all over the field.

Oklahoma is looking for its first postseason win since the 2017 Sugar Bowl against Auburn. The Sooners made the playoff semifinals over the past three years but lost each time. Florida is hoping for its third straight bowl win under coach Dan Mullen, as well as its third straight season finishing in the top 10 of the rankings at the end of the season.

If you're looking for points and flair, look no further. The Cotton Bowl should be one of the most entertaining games of the 2020 postseason. Here's how you can watch the game along with the storylines to follow.

Storylines

Florida: Opt outs have been a big part of the 2020 season, both in the regular season and for bowl games. You can argue that no individual opt out is bigger for a team than tight end Kyle Pitts. In just eight games, Pitts racked up 770 yards receiving -- averaging nearly 100 yards per game and 18 yards per catch -- and 12 touchdowns. He was the textbook definition of a mismatch for defenses. He has the opportunity to be a high first-round NFL draft pick, however, so his decision to leave early and skip the bowl makes sense. Kadarius Toney has emerged as a legit WR1, but he's out, too. Still, Florida has options with Jacob Copeland, Justin Shorter and even running back Malik Davis.

Oklahoma: The Sooners defense has come on strong in the second half of the season, but Florida will by far be the toughest offense they've faced. Oklahoma has a good balance of pass rush with defensive linemen Ronnie Perkins and Isaiah Thomas, along with linebacker Nik Bonitto. On the back end, defensive backs Tre Brown and Brendan Radley-Hiles are playing tight coverage. Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch has done a superb job turning the corner with this defense. Slowing down Florida's elite passing attack and getting pressure on quarterback Kyle Trask will be the key to victory.

Viewing information

Game: Cotton Bowl

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 30 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Cotton Bowl prediction, picks

Latest Odds: Florida Gators -2.5 Bet Now

Florida is about a field goal favorite. The true test of whether Oklahoma can pull off the win is if its defense is up to the challenge. Offensively, Oklahoma is still good, but a little less consistent than in year's past. Getting running back Rhamondre Stevenson going will be critical in controlling the game. Yes, there will be points scored, but Oklahoma's defense should do enough to keep things from getting too out of hand. It may even be enough to get the outright win. Pick: Oklahoma +3 | Oklahoma 37, Florida 34