The fifth-ranked Florida Gators and the Ole Miss Rebels kick off the 2020 SEC college football season with an inter-division matchup Saturday in Oxford, Miss. The Gators went 11-2 last season in coach Dan Mullen's second season, and Kyle Trask brought needed stability to the quarterback position. Florida is looking to move back among the nation's elite programs, and it has talent across the board. Ole Miss is trying to turn things around after a 4-8 season, and new coach Lane Kiffin has his work cut out for him. The former Florida Atlantic coach has some young players to work with, but it could take some time.

Kickoff is set for Saturday at noon ET at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. William Hill lists the Gators as 13.5-point favorites in the latest Florida vs. Ole Miss odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 57.

Florida vs. Ole Miss spread: Gators -13.5

Florida vs. Ole Miss over-under: 57

Florida vs. Ole Miss money line: Gators -550, Rebels +425

UF: QB Kyle Trask topped 250 passing yards in five straight games to close the 2019 season.

MISS: QB John Rhys Plumlee rushed for 140 yards or more four times last season.

Why Florida can cover

The Gators are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven conference games, and the Rebels have won just six SEC games over the past three seasons. Florida averaged 33.6 points in its last 10 games last season after Trask took over at quarterback. The senior completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,941 yards and 25 touchdowns and he has a bevy of weapons at his disposal. All-SEC tight end Kyle Pitts is the leading returning receiver, and he is one of the nation's top tight ends, posting 54 catches for 649 yards and five touchdowns in 2019.

Florida is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 road games, and receivers Trevon Grimes (14.9-yard average on 33 catches), Jacob Copeland (13 on 21) and Kadarius Toney (19.4 on 10) can make huge plays. The UF defense ranked ninth in the nation overall in 2019 and has seven starters back, including linebacker Ventrell Miller, who was second on the team with 55 tackles.

Why Ole Miss can cover

The Rebels are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games as an underdog, and Kiffin went 26-13 in his three seasons at FAU. He should make the offense productive once he settles on a quarterback, and this week he is expected to use Matt Corral and Plumlee, who both started games last season. Corral is the better passer, throwing for 1,362 yards in 2019, while Plumlee led the team in rushing with 1,023 yards, but only completed 52.7 percent of his throws.

Ole Miss is 6-2 ATS in its past eight SEC games, and the quarterbacks have options. Elijah Moore caught a team-high 67 passes in 2019, and Dontario Drummond and Jonathan Mingo have talent but have seen limited opportunities. Sophomore Jerrion Ealy rushed for 722 yards and six touchdowns in his debut season, and freshman Henry Parrish is also expected to get carries in Ole Miss' offense.

