Florida vs. South Carolina: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, prediction, pick, odds, spread

A game that may have been flying under the radar in the SEC suddenly has tons of implications for the East division on Saturday when No. 9 Florida heads to Columbia to face South Carolina. Florida is coming off its first loss of the year at LSU, while South Carolina scored a massive road upset over Georgia.

Both teams are still alive in the SEC East race, but a win for the Gators would likely eliminate the Gamecocks, while a win by South Carolina makes this race even tighter. Florida needs this victory before it enters its bye week and prepares to its annual showdown with Georgia. Will the Gators be able to get it together defensively after being run through in the second half last week by the Tigers? Let's take a closer look at this matchup and make some picks.

Storylines

Florida: After losing starting quarterback Feleipe Franks in mid-September, the Gators were expected to fall down the SEC pecking order. But the emergence of redshirt junior quarterback Kyle Trask has kept them afloat -- and in the hunt. The Gators are 6-1 with a win over top-10 Auburn included on their resume.

South Carolina: A 1-3 start to the season wasn't exactly ideal for South Carolina, so its resilient resurgence has been impressive. The Gamecocks defeated Kentucky 24-7 two weeks ago and ride a wave of momentum into Saturday after upsetting Georgia last weekend.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Game prediction, picks

Florida's defense has anchored the team this season. Don't be fooled by what LSU did to it; LSU has done obscene things to every defense it has faced. Fade South Carolina's recent momentum and roll with the better, more talented team to come out with a win and a cover. Pick: Florida -7.5



