Florida vs. South Carolina: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, prediction, pick, odds, spread
What to know ahead of Saturday afternoon's SEC showdown between South Carolina and Florida
A game that may have been flying under the radar in the SEC suddenly has tons of implications for the East division on Saturday when No. 9 Florida heads to Columbia to face South Carolina. Florida is coming off its first loss of the year at LSU, while South Carolina scored a massive road upset over Georgia.
Both teams are still alive in the SEC East race, but a win for the Gators would likely eliminate the Gamecocks, while a win by South Carolina makes this race even tighter. Florida needs this victory before it enters its bye week and prepares to its annual showdown with Georgia. Will the Gators be able to get it together defensively after being run through in the second half last week by the Tigers? Let's take a closer look at this matchup and make some picks.
Storylines
Florida: After losing starting quarterback Feleipe Franks in mid-September, the Gators were expected to fall down the SEC pecking order. But the emergence of redshirt junior quarterback Kyle Trask has kept them afloat -- and in the hunt. The Gators are 6-1 with a win over top-10 Auburn included on their resume.
South Carolina: A 1-3 start to the season wasn't exactly ideal for South Carolina, so its resilient resurgence has been impressive. The Gamecocks defeated Kentucky 24-7 two weeks ago and ride a wave of momentum into Saturday after upsetting Georgia last weekend.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Oct. 19 | Time: Noon ET
Location: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina
TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Game prediction, picks
Florida's defense has anchored the team this season. Don't be fooled by what LSU did to it; LSU has done obscene things to every defense it has faced. Fade South Carolina's recent momentum and roll with the better, more talented team to come out with a win and a cover. Pick: Florida -7.5
So which teams should you back in Week 8 of the college football season? And which national title contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see who wins and covers every single FBS matchup, all from the model that has returned over $4,200 in profit to $100 bettors on top-rated spread picks over the last four seasons.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Clemson vs. Louisville live updates
Live scores, updates and highlights as No. 3 Clemson travels to Louisville for an ACC showdown
-
LSU vs. Miss State odds, expert picks
Barrett Sallee is on a 4-0 hot streak picking LSU football games.
-
Oklahoma vs. WVU pick, live stream
The Sooners look to stay unbeaten against a banged-up West Virginia team
-
Auburn vs. Arkansas pick, live stream
The Tigers hope to get back on track this weekend in Fayetteville
-
Clemson vs. Louisville pick, live stream
The Tigers look to pick up a key division win on the road against the high-flying Cards
-
What to watch in Week 8 in CFB
A big weekend is on deck for both the Pac-12 and the Big Ten
-
College football top 25 games, Week 8
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams, plus live updates, rankings and highlights...
-
Penn State survives road test from Iowa
Penn State moved to 6-0 on Saturday by surviving a road trip to Kinnick Stadium in prime time
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game