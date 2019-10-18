Florida vs. South Carolina odds, game time: 2019 College football picks, predictions from model on 80-51 run

After a slow start to the conference season, the South Carolina Gamecocks look to build on last week's upset win over Georgia when they take on the No. 9 Florida Gators in a key SEC game. The Gamecocks (3-3) posted their second straight SEC victory with a 20-17 double overtime triumph over the third-ranked Bulldogs, while the Gators (6-1) look to rebound from their first loss of the season, a 42-28 setback to No. 5 LSU. Saturday's kickoff is set for noon ET from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, and the Gators won last year's meeting 35-31 at Gainesville. Florida is a five-point favorite in the latest Florida vs. South Carolina odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 47. Before making any South Carolina vs. Florida picks of your own, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.







The model knows the Gators, who are shooting for back-to-back winning seasons, are used to success and have had a winning record in four of the past five seasons and in 29 of the past 31. Under second-year coach Dan Mullen, Florida is 16-4. The Gators lead the all-time series with the Gamecocks, 27-9-3.

Redshirt junior quarterback Kyle Trask, who replaced an injured Feleipe Franks at the start of the fourth quarter against Kentucky, has become a major force for Florida's offense. He completed 9-of-13 passes for 126 yards as the Gators put up 19 points en route to the comeback victory over the Wildcats. Since then, Trask has completed 89-of-131 passes for 1,151 yards and nine touchdowns. He has also rushed for two scores. Trask is coming off a career-high 310 passing yards at LSU.

But just because the Gators are off to a hot start does not guarantee they will cover the South Carolina vs. Florida spread on Saturday.

That's because South Carolina has proven to be a dangerous foe as well, winning five of the last nine meetings between these teams. The Gamecocks are 25-20 under fourth-year coach Will Muschamp and have also won three out of the last four home games against Florida.

Freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who suffered a left knee injury at Georgia last week, practiced earlier in the week and is expected to get the start. Hilinski has completed 103-of-164 passes for 1,028 yards and six touchdowns and has a quarterback rating of 123.87.

