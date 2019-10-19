Florida vs. South Carolina odds, game time: 2019 College football picks, predictions from top model on 80-51 run

The No. 9 Florida Gators look to get back on track when they take on the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday in Columbia. The Gators (6-1), who are 3-1 in the SEC East and tied for first with Missouri, are just 1-1 on the road this season, while the Gamecocks (3-3) are 2-1 on their home field. The game is slated to start at noon ET at Williams-Brice Stadium. Florida, when ranked, is 16-1 against unranked South Carolina all-time. The Gators are favored by five in the latest Florida vs. South Carolina odds, off one from the opener, while the over-under for total points scored is 45.5, down almost a field goal. You'll want to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before making any Florida vs. South Carolina picks of your own.

The model knows Florida has one of the most successful college football programs in the country and compiled a 730-419-40 all-time record. The Gators are three-time national champions (1996, 2006 and 2008), have won eight conference titles, 14 division crowns and have qualified for 44 bowl games. They beat Michigan 41-15 in last season's Peach Bowl.

One of the Gators' emerging offensive weapons is sophomore tight end Kyle Pitts, who caught five passes for 108 yards at LSU last week. Each catch went for more than 15 yards. Pitts has 25 receptions for 326 yards and three touchdowns the last five games, and he entered the season with just three catches for 73 yards and one TD. Pitts is one of eight FBS tight ends to post a 100-yard game this season, and is just the fourth Florida tight end since 1996 with a 100-yard game.

But just because the Gators are off to a hot start does not guarantee they will cover the South Carolina vs. Florida spread on Saturday.

That's because South Carolina has proven to be a dangerous foe as well, winning five of the last nine meetings between these teams. The Gamecocks are 25-20 under fourth-year coach Will Muschamp and have also won three out of the last four home games against Florida.

Freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski, who suffered a left knee injury at Georgia last week, practiced earlier in the week and is expected to get the start. Hilinski has completed 103-of-164 passes for 1,028 yards and six touchdowns and has a quarterback rating of 123.87.

