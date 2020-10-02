The Florida Gators take on the South Carolina Gamecocks in a clash between SEC teams on Saturday. This is the second game of the season for both sides, with Florida picking up a win over Ole Miss in its season opener. On the South Carolina side, the Gamecocks lost a close-fought game to Tennessee last Saturday.

Kickoff is at noon ET in Gainesville. William Hill lists the Gators as 18-point home favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points expected, is 57.5 in the latest Florida vs. South Carolina odds. Before making any any South Carolina vs. Florida picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Florida vs. South Carolina spread: Florida -18

Florida vs. South Carolina over-under: 57.5 points

Florida vs. South Carolina money line: Florida -950, South Carolina +625

UF: The Gators are 7-4 against the spread in the last 11 games as a favorite

SC: The Gamecocks are 2-4-1 against the spread in the last seven games as an underdog

Why Florida can cover

Florida is red-hot as this game arrives, riding a five-game overall winning streak and three consecutive wins in SEC play, dating back to last season. Offensively, the Gators are dynamic, headlined by Kyle Trask at quarterback. Trask averaged 9.9 yards per attempt in the opener, throwing for 416 yards and six touchdowns against no interceptions. In 2019, Trask threw 25 touchdown passes and only seven interceptions while completing 66.9 percent of his passes, and he was a preseason All-SEC first team selection as a result.

On the defensive side, Ventrell Miller was the standout last week. The junior linebacker picked up 15 total tackles and a sack against Ole Miss, and he finished second on the team in tackles in 2019. Elsewhere, defensive backs Kaiir Elam and Marco Wilson were named to the preseason All-SEC second team.

Why South Carolina can cover

The Gamecocks haven't enjoyed much success in Gainesville, winning only twice in The Swamp since 1992, but there is reason for optimism in 2020. Colorado State transfer QB Collin Hill threw for 290 yards and a touchdown in the opener, averaging more than 7.4 yards per attempt, and sophomore running back Kevin Harris rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee. Senior wide receiver Shi Smith was the star of the day, catching 10 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown, and he has more than 1,700 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career.

Defensively, South Carolina undoubtedly has its hands full against Trask, Kyle Pitts and the Florida offense, but the Gamecocks do have a pair of preseason All-SEC second team selections in defensive lineman Aaron Sterling and defensive back Israel Mukuamu to anchor that unit.

How to make Florida vs. South Carolina picks

