The South Carolina Gamecocks travel to Gainesville to take on the Florida Gators on Saturday at noon ET. Florida was explosive offensively in its season opener last week, toppling the Ole Miss Rebels 51-35. South Carolina battled but ultimately fell short in a 31-27 loss against the Tennessee Volunteers in its first contest of 2020. The Gators have won four of their past five games against South Carolina and hold a 28-9-3 edge in the all-time series.

William Hill lists the Gators as 18-point home favorites in the latest Florida vs. South Carolina odds. The over-under for total points expected is 57.5, up half a point from the opener. Before making any South Carolina vs. Florida picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 16-2 on top-rated picks through four weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $1,100 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Florida vs. South Carolina. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for South Carolina vs. Florida:

Florida vs. South Carolina spread: Florida -18

Florida vs. South Carolina over-under: 57.5 points

Florida vs. South Carolina money line: Florida -950, South Carolina +625

UF: The Gators are 7-4 against the spread in the last 11 games as a favorite

SC: The Gamecocks are 2-4-1 against the spread in the last seven games as an underdog

Why Florida can cover

The Gators were electric on the offensive side of the ball in the season opener and that brings optimism against South Carolina. Florida has gained 500 yards or more in three of its last five games, but against Ole Miss things went to a new level with 642 total yards, setting a new school record for total yards against an SEC opponent. Quarterback Kyle Trask was nearly perfect, throwing for 416 yards and six touchdowns. He found tight end Kyle Pitts, a potential first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, at a high frequency.

Pitts, a talented junior tight end, tied the school record with four touchdown catches in the opener, and he also set a new program standard for tight ends with 170 receiving yards. Defensively, Florida also has a lot to offer, finishing the 2019 season ranked in the top 12 nationally in scoring defense, total defense and rushing defense. To top it off, the Gators appear to be sound in the kicking game, with junior Evan McPherson making all three field goals, in addition to six extra points, against Ole Miss, highlighted by a 55-yard conversion.

Why South Carolina can cover

The Gamecocks haven't enjoyed much success in Gainesville, winning only twice in The Swamp since 1992, but there is reason for optimism in 2020. Colorado State transfer quarterback Collin Hill threw for 290 yards and a touchdown in the opener, averaging more than 7.4 yards per attempt, and sophomore running back Kevin Harris rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown against Tennessee. Senior wide receiver Shi Smith was the star of the day, catching 10 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown, and he has more than 1,700 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career.

Defensively, South Carolina undoubtedly has its hands full against Trask, Pitts and the Florida offense, but the Gamecocks do have a pair of preseason All-SEC second team selections in defensive lineman Aaron Sterling and defensive back Israel Mukuamu to anchor that unit.

How to make Florida vs. South Carolina picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, with Hill projected to throw more interceptions than touchdowns and Pitts projected for only 70 receiving yards. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Florida vs. South Carolina? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the South Carolina vs. Florida spread to back, all from the advanced model that is up over $4,000 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.