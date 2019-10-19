Florida vs. South Carolina: Prediction, pick, odds, line, point spread, football game, kickoff time, preview
What to know ahead of Saturday afternoon's SEC showdown between South Carolina and Florida
A game that may have been flying under the radar in the SEC suddenly has tons of implications for the East division on Saturday when No. 9 Florida heads to Columbia to face South Carolina. Florida is coming off its first loss of the year at LSU while South Carolina scored a massive road upset over Georgia.
Both teams are still alive in the SEC East race, but a win for Florida would all but eliminate the Gamecocks while a win by South Carolina makes this race even tighter. Let's take a closer look at this matchup and make some picks.
Storylines
Florida: After losing starting quarterback Feleipe Franks in mid-September, the Gators were expected to fall down the SEC pecking order. But the emergence of redshirt junior quarterback Kyle Trask has kept them afloat -- and in the hunt. The Gators are 6-1 with a win over top-10 Auburn included on their resume.
South Carolina: A 1-3 start to the season wasn't exactly ideal for South Carolina, so its resilient resurgence has been impressive. The Gamecocks defeated Kentucky 24-7 two weeks ago and ride a wave of momentum into Saturday after upsetting Georgia last weekend.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Oct. 19 | Time: Noon ET
Location: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina
TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Game prediction, picks
Florida's defense has anchored the team this season. Don't be fooled by what LSU did to it; LSU has done obscene things to every defense it has faced. Fade South Carolina's recent momentum and roll with the better, more talented team to come out with a win and a cover. Pick: Florida -7.5
-
