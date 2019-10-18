Florida vs. South Carolina: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview
What to know ahead of Saturday afternoon's SEC showdown between South Carolina and Florida
After slaying an SEC giant last week in Georgia, the South Carolina Gamecocks have a shot at keeping that momentum rolling into Saturday as they welcome No. 9 Florida to town.
The two teams are coming off vastly different outcomes a week ago. South Carolina's 20-17 win over No. 3 Georgia was Will Muschamp's biggest since taking over the program and the second consecutive win after a 1-3 start. The Gators, meanwhile, are coming off a humility-serving 42-28 loss to LSU in Baton Rouge. A win keeps them in the hunt for the SEC East. A loss may put them behind the eight ball with Georgia and Missouri still to come on the slate.
Storylines
Florida: After losing starting quarterback Feleipe Franks in mid-September, the Gators were expected to fall down the SEC pecking order. But the emergence of redshirt junior quarterback Kyle Trask has kept them afloat -- and in the hunt. The Gators are 6-1 with a win over top-10 Auburn included on their resume.
South Carolina: A 1-3 start to the season wasn't exactly ideal for South Carolina, so its resilient resurgence has been impressive. The Gamecocks defeated Kentucky 24-7 two weeks ago and ride a wave of momentum into Saturday after upsetting Georgia last weekend.
Viewing information
Date: Saturday, Oct. 19 | Time: Noon ET
Location: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina
TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com
Game prediction, picks
Florida's defense has anchored the team this season. Don't be fooled by what LSU did to it; LSU has done obscene things to every defense it has faced. Fade South Carolina's recent momentum and roll with the better, more talented team to come out with a win and a cover. Pick: Florida -7.5
