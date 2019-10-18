Florida vs. South Carolina: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview

After slaying an SEC giant last week in Georgia, the South Carolina Gamecocks have a shot at keeping that momentum rolling into Saturday as they welcome No. 9 Florida to town.

The two teams are coming off vastly different outcomes a week ago. South Carolina's 20-17 win over No. 3 Georgia was Will Muschamp's biggest since taking over the program and the second consecutive win after a 1-3 start. The Gators, meanwhile, are coming off a humility-serving 42-28 loss to LSU in Baton Rouge. A win keeps them in the hunt for the SEC East. A loss may put them behind the eight ball with Georgia and Missouri still to come on the slate.

Storylines

Florida: After losing starting quarterback Feleipe Franks in mid-September, the Gators were expected to fall down the SEC pecking order. But the emergence of redshirt junior quarterback Kyle Trask has kept them afloat -- and in the hunt. The Gators are 6-1 with a win over top-10 Auburn included on their resume.

South Carolina: A 1-3 start to the season wasn't exactly ideal for South Carolina, so its resilient resurgence has been impressive. The Gamecocks defeated Kentucky 24-7 two weeks ago and ride a wave of momentum into Saturday after upsetting Georgia last weekend.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19 | Time: Noon ET

Location: Williams-Brice Stadium -- Columbia, South Carolina

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN.com

Game prediction, picks

Florida's defense has anchored the team this season. Don't be fooled by what LSU did to it; LSU has done obscene things to every defense it has faced. Fade South Carolina's recent momentum and roll with the better, more talented team to come out with a win and a cover. Pick: Florida -7.5



So which teams should you back in Week 8 of the college football season? And which national title contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to see who wins and covers every single FBS matchup, all from the model that has returned over $4,200 in profit to $100 bettors on top-rated spread picks over the last four seasons.