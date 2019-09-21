Florida vs. Tennessee: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

No. 9 Florida (home) vs. Tennessee (away)

Current Records: Florida 3-0-0; Tennessee 1-2-0

What to Know

Florida is 3-1 against Tennessee since 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. An SEC battle is on tap between Florida and Tennessee at noon at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gators are coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.

After losing to Kentucky the last time they met, the Gators decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. The Gators were able to grind out a solid victory over Kentucky last week, winning 29-21. WR Josh Hammond looked sharp as he rushed for 76 yards and one touchdown on one carry. Hammond didn't help his team much against UT Martin two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Tennessee got themselves on the board against Chattanooga, but Chattanooga never followed suit. The Volunteers steamrolled Chattanooga 45-nothing. The win came about even with the Volunteers handicapping themselves with 80 penalty yards.

Their wins bumped Florida to 3-0 and the Volunteers to 1-2. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Florida comes into the contest boasting the most sacks in the league at 16. As for Tennessee, they enter the matchup with only 149 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for 14th best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida

Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.00

Odds

The Gators are a big 14-point favorite against the Volunteers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 49

Series History

Florida have won three out of their last four games against Tennessee.