Florida vs. Tennessee live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Florida vs. Tennessee football game
Who's Playing
No. 9 Florida (home) vs. Tennessee (away)
Current Records: Florida 3-0-0; Tennessee 1-2-0
What to Know
Florida will be playing at home against Tennessee at noon on Saturday. Bragging rights belong to Florida for now since they're up 3-1 across their past four matchups.
The Gators brought a two-game winning streak into their matchup against Kentucky last week; they left with a three-game streak. Florida took their game against Kentucky 29-21. Florida's WR Josh Hammond was one of the most active players for the squad as he rushed for 76 yards and 1 touchdown on 1 carry. Hammond didn't help his team much against UT Martin two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Tennessee got themselves on the board against Chattanooga, but Chattanooga never followed suit. Tennessee steamrolled Chattanooga 45 to nothing. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 30.5 points in Tennessee's favor.
Their wins bumped Florida to 3-0 and Tennessee to 1-2. Florida enters the contest with 16 sacks, good for best in the nation. As for the Volunteers, they rank 14th in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 149 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Gators are a big 14 point favorite against the Volunteers.
Over/Under: 49
Series History
Florida have won three out of their last four games against Tennessee.
- Sep 22, 2018 - Tennessee 21 vs. Florida 47
- Sep 16, 2017 - Florida 26 vs. Tennessee 20
- Sep 24, 2016 - Tennessee 38 vs. Florida 28
- Sep 26, 2015 - Florida 28 vs. Tennessee 27
