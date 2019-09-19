Florida vs. Tennessee live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

No. 9 Florida (home) vs. Tennessee (away)

Current Records: Florida 3-0-0; Tennessee 1-2-0

What to Know

Florida will be playing at home against Tennessee at noon on Saturday. Bragging rights belong to Florida for now since they're up 3-1 across their past four matchups.

The Gators brought a two-game winning streak into their matchup against Kentucky last week; they left with a three-game streak. Florida took their game against Kentucky 29-21. Florida's WR Josh Hammond was one of the most active players for the squad as he rushed for 76 yards and 1 touchdown on 1 carry. Hammond didn't help his team much against UT Martin two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Tennessee got themselves on the board against Chattanooga, but Chattanooga never followed suit. Tennessee steamrolled Chattanooga 45 to nothing. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 30.5 points in Tennessee's favor.

Their wins bumped Florida to 3-0 and Tennessee to 1-2. Florida enters the contest with 16 sacks, good for best in the nation. As for the Volunteers, they rank 14th in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 149 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida

Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gators are a big 14 point favorite against the Volunteers.

Over/Under: 49

Series History

Florida have won three out of their last four games against Tennessee.