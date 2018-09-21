Florida vs. Tennessee odds: 2018 college football picks, predictions from model on 31-16 run

A big-time SEC rivalry renews Saturday at 7 p.m. ET when Florida visits Tennessee. The game features new coaches Dan Mullen and Jeremy Pruitt looking to make an early-season SEC statement. The Gators are 4.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored has dropped from 49 to 44.5 in the latest Florida vs. Tennessee odds.

The model knows this rivalry has generated its share of classic games and memorable finishes, and last year was no exception. Florida scored the winner on a walk-off Hail Mary that sent the Volunteers spiraling into a winless funk in SEC play.

This season, Florida has routed Charleston Southern and Colorado State, sandwiched around a 27-16 home loss to Kentucky as a two-touchdown favorite. Sophomore quarterback Feleipe Franks, who was turnover-prone in an erratic freshman season, appears to have improved his decision-making. He has thrown for 570 yards and nine touchdowns against just two interceptions, but his 53.2 percent completion rate remains a concern.

Florida has won four of the past five meetings, though two of those wins came by exactly one point. This means the Gators are not a sure thing to cover the number against a Tennessee club that will be eager to win in Pruitt's SEC debut.

The Volunteers were blown out 40-14 by West Virginia in Week 1, but have responded by beating East Tennessee State and UTEP by a combined score of 83-3.

Holdover Jarrett Guarantano beat out Stanford transfer Keller Chryst for the quarterback job, and the sophomore has been impressive thus far. He has thrown for 494 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, while completing 72.2 percent of his attempts. The Volunteers have adopted a run-first approach that has produced 664 yards. Four players have gained at least 118 yards, led by Tim Jordan's 232 on 48 carries with two touchdowns.

