An SEC on CBS battle is on tap between the Florida Gators and the Tennessee Volunteers at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee is 2-5 overall and 1-2 at home and Florida is 7-1 overall and 2-1 on the road. The Gators are 4-3 against the spread, while the Vols are just 1-5-1 ATS.

The Gators are favored by 17 points in the Tennessee vs. Florida odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for total points expected is set at 61.5.

Here are several college football odds for Florida vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. Florida spread: Tennessee +17

Tennessee vs. Florida over-under: 62 points

Tennessee vs. Florida money line: Tennessee +550, Florida -800

What you need to know about Florida

The Gators made easy work of the Kentucky Wildcats last Saturday and carried off a 34-10 victory. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Florida had established a 31-10 advantage. Tight end Kyle Pitts continued his monster season by catching five passes for three TDs and 99 yards. Kyle Trask's 56-yard touchdown toss to Pitts in the first quarter made for one of the highlights of the day.

Trask, who has thrown a whopping 34 touchdowns this season, is considered one of the favorites for the Heisman Trophy, and he'll be looking for more big numbers in this one. Trask made his starting debut last year against Tennessee and tossed two touchdowns in a 34-3 win over the Vols. Florida has owned this series recently. The Gators have lost just once against Tennessee since 2005 and Dan Mullen's squads have outscored Jeremy Pruitt's 81-24 in two meetings.

What you need to know about Tennessee

Meanwhile, Tennessee came up short against the Auburn Tigers two weeks ago, falling 30-17. Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano wasn't much of a difference maker for Tennessee and threw one interception with only 156 yards passing. Coach Jeremy Pruitt hasn't committed to a starting quarterback this week, but has said freshman Harrison Bailey will see at least some playing time.

Tennessee hasn't found too much overall success on offense, but running back Eric Gray has been a bright spot this season. Running behind a veteran offensive line, Gray has piled up 651 yards and four rushing touchdowns. If Gray and Ty Chandler (72-315-2) can get going, that'll help Tennessee keep this one competitive, but a defense that gives up 31.3 points per game will certainly have its hands full with this high-powered Florida offense.

