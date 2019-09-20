Florida vs. Tennessee odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from model on 30-10 run

The ninth-ranked Florida Gators will play their first game after the season-ending injury to quarterback Feleipe Franks when they host the rival Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday. Franks suffered a dislocated and broken right ankle in the Gators' 29-21 victory last week at Kentucky and will undergo surgery. He'll be replaced by redshirt junior Kyle Trask, who rallied Florida (3-0) from a 21-10 fourth-quarter deficit against the Wildcats. Meanwhile, the Volunteers (1-2) got their first win of the season last week with a 45-0 victory over Chattanooga, an FCS team. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. ET. The Gators are 14-point favorites in the latest Florida vs. Tennessee odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 49. Before making any Florida vs. Tennessee picks of your own, you need to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has factored in that the Gators have played excellent defense so far this season. Through three weeks, they've allowed just 13.7 points per game, which ranks 19th in the country. They've been even better in the red zone, allowing opponents to score on just 50.0 percent of their trips inside the 20, tied for the fourth best in the nation.

In addition, the model knows that Florida's receivers have been explosive and are responsible for all four of the Gators' 60-yard plays this year. Senior Josh Hammond has two of them, a 76-yard touchdown run against Kentucky and a 65-yard reception against Miami. Florida is one of three FBS teams (Colorado State and Oklahoma State are the other two) with at least three passing plays of at least 60 yards this season.

Even so, the Gators are not guaranteed to cover the Florida vs. Tennessee spread on Saturday against their SEC rivals.

The Volunteers are coming off their best performance of the season. After losses to Georgia State and BYU to start the year, Tennessee got a complete team effort in the rout of Chattanooga. Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano completed 7-of-8 passes for 142 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, the defense forced five turnovers and the special teams blocked a punt in the shutout of the Mocs. The Vols badly needed a confidence boost after the first two weeks, and they got it against Chattanooga.

The model also has considered that Tennessee has the pass defense to match up against Florida's passing game. The Vols are allowing just 142.0 passing yards per game this season, which ranks 14th in the country. They also rank 12th in passing efficiency defense (98.06). And Tennessee's task of slowing the Gators' passing game became significantly easier with the loss of Franks, who had started 18 straight games.

