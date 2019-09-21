Florida vs. Tennessee odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven model on 30-10 run

The Tennessee Volunteers have an opportunity to drastically change the course of their season on Saturday when they face the No. 9 Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, also known as The Swamp, in Gainesville, Fla. The Volunteers (1-2) have arguably been the biggest disappointment of the season so far after losing to Georgia State in Week 1 before blowing a game against BYU in Week 2. Tennessee rebounded last week with a 45-0 victory against Chattanooga, an FCS team. The Gators (3-0) enter the game off a comeback win against Kentucky but in that game lost quarterback Feleipe Franks to a season-ending ankle injury. He'll be replaced by redshirt junior Kyle Trask. Kickoff is noon ET. The Gators are 14-point favorites in the latest Florida vs. Tennessee odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 49. Before making any Florida vs. Tennessee picks of your own, you need to check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has factored in that the Gators have played excellent defense so far this season. Through three weeks, they've allowed just 13.7 points per game, which ranks 19th in the country. They've been even better in the red zone, allowing opponents to score on just 50.0 percent of their trips inside the 20, tied for the fourth best in the nation.

In addition, the model knows that Florida's receivers have been explosive and are responsible for all four of the Gators' 60-yard plays this year. Senior Josh Hammond has two of them, a 76-yard touchdown run against Kentucky and a 65-yard reception against Miami. Florida is one of three FBS teams (Colorado State and Oklahoma State are the other two) with at least three passing plays of at least 60 yards this season.

Even so, the Gators are not guaranteed to cover the Florida vs. Tennessee spread on Saturday against their SEC rivals.

The model has also considered that the Volunteers protect the ball better than Florida. Tennessee has lost just four turnovers this season while the Gators have lost six. Only one SEC team (Kentucky) has more turnovers than Florida. And with the Gators playing without Franks under center, there is even more potential for turnovers.

The Volunteers will also have the edge over Florida in special teams. Tennessee ranks second in the country in net punting (49.33 yards) and fifth in punt returns (23.67). The team also has blocked a punt this season.

