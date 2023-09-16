No. 11 Tennessee will aim for its first win at Florida since 2003 when the rivals square off on Saturday night. The Vols cruised to a 49-13 win against Virginia in Week 1, but they struggled to a 30-13 win over Austin Peay last week as 48.5-point favorites. Florida bounced back from a 24-11 loss to Utah with a 49-7 win over McNeese State. The Gators blew out Tennessee in a 38-14 final in Gainesville two years ago, but the Vols responded with a 38-33 win in Knoxville last year.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. The latest Florida vs. Tennessee odds via the SportsLine consensus list the Vols as 5.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 56.

Florida vs. Tennessee spread: Tennessee -5.5

Florida vs. Tennessee over/under: 56 points

Florida vs. Tennessee money line: Florida: +182, Tennessee: -2221

Florida vs. Tennessee live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Florida can cover

Florida dominated Tennessee the last time these teams met in Gainesville, with the Gators racking up 505 yards of offense in a 38-14 final. Their offense turned in another explosive outing in Knoxville last year, finishing with 594 yards in the 38-33 loss. They are coming off a 49-7 win over McNeese State, as Montrell Johnson Jr. rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

Trevor Etienne added 84 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Treyaun Webb finished with 71 rushing yards and two scores. Quarterback Graham Mertz has big-game experience, facing opponents like Michigan and Ohio State during his three seasons as Wisconsin's starter. He has completed 73.8% of his passes for 526 yards and two touchdowns through his first two games this season.

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee snapped a five-game losing streak in this series last season, and it is coming off a pair of blowout wins to open the 2023 campaign. The Vols put up 49 points against Virginia in their opener, led by sophomore running back Dylan Sampson's four total touchdowns. Senior quarterback Joe Milton III has thrown for 429 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 40 yards and three more scores.

Florida's offense was unable to keep pace with Utah in its opener, scoring just 11 points and failing to cover the 5.5-point spread. The Gators have only covered the spread once in their last five games overall, and four times in their last 12 games against SEC teams. Tennessee has been one of the most profitable teams in college football since the beginning of last season, covering 11 times in its last 15 games.

