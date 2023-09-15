The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers will be seeking their first win at Florida since 2003 when the rivals square off on Saturday night. Florida blasted Tennessee in a 38-14 final the last time these teams met in the Swamp, racking up 505 yards of offense. The Vols bounced back with a 38-33 win at home last season, snapping a five-game losing streak in the series. Florida holds a 31-21 edge in the all-time series, with the first meeting coming in 1916.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. The Vols are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Florida vs. Tennessee odds, while the over/under is set at 58.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Tennessee vs. Florida picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Florida vs. Tennessee spread: Tennessee -6.5

Florida vs. Tennessee over/under: 58.5 points

Florida vs. Tennessee money line: Florida: +202, Tennessee: -252

Why Florida can cover

Florida dominated Tennessee the last time these teams met in Gainesville, with the Gators racking up 505 yards of offense in a 38-14 final. Their offense turned in another explosive outing in Knoxville last year, finishing with 594 yards in the 38-33 loss. They are coming off a 49-7 win over McNeese State, as Montrell Johnson Jr. rushed for 119 yards and two touchdowns.

Trevor Etienne added 84 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Treyaun Webb finished with 71 rushing yards and two scores. Quarterback Graham Mertz has big-game experience, facing opponents like Michigan and Ohio State during his three seasons as Wisconsin's starter. He has completed 73.8% of his passes for 526 yards and two touchdowns through his first two games this season.

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee opened the season with a 49-13 win over Virginia before showing some signs of looking ahead to this week when it notched a 30-13 win over Austin Peay. Senior quarterback Joe Milton III has completed 42 of 63 passes for 429 yards and four touchdowns, with Ramel Keyton catching eight passes for 118 yards and one score. Running back Jaylen Wright leads Tennessee's rushing attack with 25 carries for 233 yards, averaging 9.3 yards per attempt.

Senior running back Jabari Small has added 26 carries for 162 yards, so Tennessee's ground game has not been slowed down thus far. Florida's offense struggled against Utah in Week 1, scoring just 11 points and committing nine penalties. Tennessee has covered the spread in 11 of its last 15 games, while Florida has only covered once in its last five games. See which team to pick here.

