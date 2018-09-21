Florida vs. Tennessee: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Two programs in transition with new coaching staffs will get after it Saturday night when Florida takes on rival Tennessee on Rocky Top. The Volunteers are fresh off a shutout win over UTEP, while the Gators beat up on Colorado State last weekend -- one week after the 31-year winning streak over Kentucky was snapped. Who will prevail Saturday night? Let's break it down.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 22 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Neyland Stadium -- Knoxville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN | Live stream: WatchESPN

Storylines

Florida: The Gators got back on the winning track last week, when first-year coach Dan Mullen's crew dispatched of visiting Colorado State 48-10. With that said, quarterback Feleipe Franks went just 8-of-15 for 119 yards, two touchdowns and one pick against the Rams -- one week after he didn't look sharp until late in the loss to the Wildcats. What Florida lacks in the passing game, it somewhat makes up for on the ground. Jordan Scarlett, Dameon Pierce and Lamical Perine lead a Gators rushing attack that averages 5.72 yards per carry. Defensively, the Gators haven't exactly packed the punch that typical defenses in Gainesville have. But it's not exactly like they're going up against an offensive juggernaut on Saturday.

Tennessee: It takes a little while for a team to get used to a new coach, but the Volunteers defense looked sharp in head coach Jeremy Pruitt's third game -- a win over UTEP in which they allowed 2.63 yards per play. I don't care who the opponent is, that's promising. What's more, quarterback Jarrett Guarantano averaged over 10 yards per passing attempt for the second straight game. Guarantano has completed 72.2 percent of his passes in 2018, and seems much more comfortable in Tyson Helton's offense than he did as a part-time starter last year.

Game prediction, picks

This game is like a pillow fight with only the pillow cases. Neither of these teams are going to contend for the conference title this year. Very quietly, Guarantano has been sharp this year and will keep that going against a Gators defense that not only has been average, but is without star cornerback Marco Wilson. The Volunteers passing game will click, running backs Ty Chandler and Tim Jordan will provide some balance and the defense will force Franks into a couple of mistakes. Pruitt will get his first big win as the head coach on Rocky Top by toppling the rival Gators. Pick: Tennessee (+4.5)

