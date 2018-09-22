Florida vs. Tennessee score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as the Gators and Volunteers square off Saturday in Knoxville
One of the oldest rivalries in the SEC has a new-school twist this year, as first-year Florida coach Dan Mullen takes his Gators to Rocky Top to take on first-year Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt. It will be the first time since 1970 that both UF and UT will have new coaches entering their rivalry game.
Florida (2-1) fell to Kentucky two weeks ago in its first conference game of the season. Starting quarterback Feleipe Franks has been hit-or-miss during the transition to Mullen's offense, and the offensive line hasn't done much to help him out. Tennessee (2-1) saw its loss come against the only Power Five opponent it has faced to this point; UT fell to West Virginia in the opener. After looking sharp in two out-of-conference wins, quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and Co. hope to open SEC play with a bang in front of the home crowd.
If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
