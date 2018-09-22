Florida vs. Tennessee score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

One of the oldest rivalries in the SEC has a new-school twist this year, as first-year Florida coach Dan Mullen takes his Gators to Rocky Top to take on first-year Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt. It will be the first time since 1970 that both UF and UT will have new coaches entering their rivalry game.

Florida (2-1) fell to Kentucky two weeks ago in its first conference game of the season. Starting quarterback Feleipe Franks has been hit-or-miss during the transition to Mullen's offense, and the offensive line hasn't done much to help him out. Tennessee (2-1) saw its loss come against the only Power Five opponent it has faced to this point; UT fell to West Virginia in the opener. After looking sharp in two out-of-conference wins, quarterback Jarrett Guarantano and Co. hope to open SEC play with a bang in front of the home crowd.

