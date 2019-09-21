Florida vs. Tennessee score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 9 Florida hosts Tennessee in The Swamp
The stakes are high for Saturday's SEC rivalry showdown between No. 9 Florida and Tennessee. After losing starting quarterback Feleipe Franks last week, the Gators (3-0) look to Kyle Trask to keep their SEC title hopes alive, and the early signs are positive after Trask led Florida to 19 unanswered points in a come-from-behind victory last week. As for Tennessee? Yeah, those stakes are lower ... by a substantial margin. The Vols (1-2) enter The Swamp in desperate need of some momentum -- the kind a top-10 win would provide -- but with little optimism of such a result. If coach Jeremy Pruitt is openly comparing his program to the Titanic after an 0-2 start, what then might the comparison be if Tennessee opens the season 1-3 with a loss to rival Florida piled on top?
The Gators have won 13 of their last 14 games against the Vols and are looking to move to 4-0 for the first time since 2015. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Florida vs. Tennessee. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
