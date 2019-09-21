Florida vs. Tennessee score: No. 9 Gators blast Vols as Kyle Trask steps into starting role

No Feleipe Franks for No. 9 Florida? No problem. The Gators in their first full game without the team's starting quarterback this season looked as dangerous as ever, handing Tennessee its third loss in four games en route to a 34-3 victory lap on Saturday afternoon in The Swamp. With the victory, Florida officially starts a season 4-0 for the first time since 2015.

In Frank's stead, career backup Kyle Trask, a redshirt junior, provided the gun-slinging necessary for Florida to improve to 2-0 in SEC play. It was Trask's first start since his freshman year of high school, but he looked like a seasoned veteran with an impressive command of the offense, finishing the day 20-of-28 passing for 293 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Trask's 293 yards were 0 more yards passing than Franks ever recorded in a single game during the 27 he has played over the last three seasons. Backup quarterback Emory Jones provided relief for Trask, who also had a fumble, in the fourth quarter with the game in the Gators' grasp.

It was a circling of the wagons for Florida defensively as well. The Gators forced four turnovers -- three interceptions and one fumble -- leading to 10 points. Florida held Tennessee to its lowest offensive output in the rivalry since 1994, the same year the Gators shut the Vols out on the way to a 31-point victory. (UF just so happened to honor the 1994 team during the game.)

As for Tennessee, a desperate search for momentum and positive vibes continues. The loss drops the Vols to 1-3 on the season, but it's just their first double-digit defeat on the campaign. They're 0-1 in SEC play for the third consecutive season with neither of the previous two resulting in a winning record by season's end in league play.

