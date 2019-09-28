Florida vs. Towson: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 9 Florida (home) vs. Towson (away)

Current Records: Florida 4-0-0; Towson 3-1-0

What to Know

Towson will head out on the road to face off against Florida at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Towson knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Florida likes a good challenge.

The point spread favored the Tigers last week, but luck did not. They took a 52-45 hit to the loss column at the hands of Villanova. Yes, you read that final score correctly. And yes, they were playing football.

Meanwhile, Florida might be getting used to good results now that the squad has four wins in a row. Everything went their way against Tennessee as they made off with a 34-3 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Florida had established a 24-3 advantage.

Florida's victory lifted them to 4-0 while Towson's loss dropped them down to 3-1. We'll see if Florida's success rolls on or if Towson is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida

Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.