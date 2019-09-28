Florida vs. Towson: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Florida vs. Towson football game
Who's Playing
No. 9 Florida (home) vs. Towson (away)
Current Records: Florida 4-0-0; Towson 3-1-0
What to Know
Towson will head out on the road to face off against Florida at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Towson knows how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Florida likes a good challenge.
The point spread favored the Tigers last week, but luck did not. They took a 52-45 hit to the loss column at the hands of Villanova. Yes, you read that final score correctly. And yes, they were playing football.
Meanwhile, Florida might be getting used to good results now that the squad has four wins in a row. Everything went their way against Tennessee as they made off with a 34-3 win. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Florida had established a 24-3 advantage.
Florida's victory lifted them to 4-0 while Towson's loss dropped them down to 3-1. We'll see if Florida's success rolls on or if Towson is able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
