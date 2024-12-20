The Tulane Green Wave (9-4) will aim for a big upset when they face the Florida Gators (7-5) in the 2024 Gasparilla Bowl on Friday afternoon. Tulane was on track for a potential spot in the College Football Playoff prior to its loss to Memphis at the end of the regular season, and it was followed by a loss to Army in the AAC Championship. Florida is riding a three-game winning streak and is coming off a 31-11 win at Florida State in a rivalry game.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Raymond James Stadium. The Florida vs. Tulane odds via SportsLine consensus have jumped around a lot, and the Gators are currently 10.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 49.5 points. Before entering any Tulane vs. Florida picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Florida vs. Tulane spread: Florida -10.5

Florida vs. Tulane over/under: 49.5 points

Florida vs. Tulane money line: Florida -418, Tulane: +324

Why Florida can cover

Florida used a late-season surge to save head coach Billy Napier's job and to generate momentum heading into next season, especially since it is led by a young quarterback. Freshman DJ Lagway led the Gators to wins over LSU, Ole Miss and Florida State. He is 5-1 as a starter and has racked up 1,610 passing yards with 11 touchdowns.

Lagway has been dealing with a hamstring injury since early November, but he is expected to start in the bowl game. Tulane is in a much worse position, as starting quarterback Darian Mensah entered the transfer portal following the conference championship game and has since committed to Duke. The Gators have covered the spread in eight of their last nine games, while Tulane is 0-5 ATS in its past five games against an opponent from the SEC.

Why Tulane can cover

Tulane climbed as high as No. 17 in the College Football Playoff rankings, and Florida could lack motivation against a Group of Five squad. The Green Wave are rolling out former Oregon five-star signee Ty Thompson as the starting quarterback. He is making his first collegiate start, but he played in 11 games this season as a wildcat option.

Thompson averaged 6.1 yards on 40 carries and scored six touchdowns while completing 6 of 11 passes for 74 yards and two scores. His limited experience will make it difficult for the Florida coaching staff to prepare for him. Top wide receiver Mario Williams and top rusher Makhi Hughes are both expected to be available, while starting defensive end Matthew Fobbs-White transferred.

The model has simulated Tulane vs. Florida 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60% of simulations.

