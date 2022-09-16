The Florida Gators host the South Florida Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Both of Florida's games this season have come at home, where the Gators are 1-1, but they struggled in a loss to Kentucky last weekend. Meanwhile, South Florida is 1-1 overall and playing in their first road game of the season. The Bulls rebounded from a loss against a strong BYU team with a blowout win over Howard last Saturday. The two programs have only played each other twice, but Florida won both, with the most recent victory coming last year, 42-20.

The Gators are favored by 24.5 points in the latest Florida vs. South Florida odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 59.

Florida vs. South Florida spread: Florida -24.5

Florida vs. South Florida over/under: 59 points

What you need to know about Florida

Florida came up short against the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, falling 26-16. After a breakout performance against Utah in Week 1, QB Anthony Richardson struggled in Week 2. He could only muster four yards on six carries and finished throwing for just 4.09 yards per passing attempt.

Richardson couldn't find open players for most of the night against Kentucky, and completed just 40 percent of his passes with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Running back Trevor Etienne (9 carries, 46 yards, TD) and Xzavier Henderson (6 catches, 50 yards) were the lone bright spots for the Gators on offense in the loss. Through two games, the Gators have one of the worst opponent third down conversion rates in college football, at 46.15 percent.

What you need to know about South Florida

The Bulls made easy work of the Howard Bison on Saturday and carried off a 42-20 win. RB Brian Battie was the offensive standout of the matchup for South Florida, with one TD and 105 yards on seven carries. That touchdown, a 60-yard rush in the fourth quarter, was one of the highlights of the game.

Overall, things have been rough through Jeff Scott's first couple years as head coach, and he picked up just his fourth win in two-plus seasons last week against Howard. As badly as the Gators have struggled at getting opposing offenses off the field on third downs, USF has been even worse, and has allowed opponents to convert 53.33 percent of their third down attempts. Richardson should have much more success running the ball this week, as USF has allowed 6.26 yards per attempt on opponent rushes.

