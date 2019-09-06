Florida vs. UT Martin: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 11 Florida (home) vs. UT Martin (away)

Current Records: Florida 1-0-0; UT Martin 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Florida 10-3-0; UT Martin 2-9-0;

What to Know

Florida has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against UT Martin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Florida didn't have too much breathing room in their game with Miami (Fla.) two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 24-20 victory. UT Martin gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They were the clear victor by a 42-20 margin over Northwestern State.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Gators and the Skyhawks clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida

Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.72

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.