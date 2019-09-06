Florida vs. UT Martin: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

How to watch Florida vs. UT Martin football game

Who's Playing

No. 11 Florida (home) vs. UT Martin (away)

Current Records: Florida 1-0-0; UT Martin 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Florida 10-3-0; UT Martin 2-9-0;

What to Know

Florida has had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against UT Martin at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Florida didn't have too much breathing room in their game with Miami (Fla.) two weeks ago, but they still walked away with a 24-20 victory. UT Martin gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They were the clear victor by a 42-20 margin over Northwestern State.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Gators and the Skyhawks clash.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida
  • TV: ESPN University
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $12.72

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em

Play for Prizes Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories