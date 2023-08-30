The Florida Gators are looking to pull another upset Thursday when they visit the 14th-ranked Utah Utes as the teams open their 2023 college football seasons. The Gators beat the Utes 29-26 in last season's opener in Gainesville. Florida went on to finish 6-7 for a second straight losing season, and now the Gators head to Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. The Utes went 10-4 in 2022 to post back-to-back 10-win seasons for the first time since 2010. Despite a 35-21 loss to Penn State in the Rose Bowl, the Utes finished the season ranked 10th in the nation, their best finish in the AP poll since 2008. Utah hopes quarterback Cameron Rising will be sufficiently recovered from a torn ACL to start Thursday, while Florida will be led by former Wisconsin starter Graham Mertz.

Thursday's kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The latest Florida vs. Utah odds list the Utes as 4.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 44. Before making any Utah vs. Florida picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Florida vs. Utah and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's CFB picks. Here are several college football odds and trends for Utah vs. Florida:

Florida vs. Utah spread: Utah -4.5

Florida vs. Utah over/under: 44 points

Florida vs. Utah money line: Gators +167, Utes -202

FLA: The Gators are 2-12 in their last 14 road games against ranked opponents

UTAH: Utah's 5.5 per-carry rushing average since 2021 is the best in FBS

Florida vs. Utah picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Utah can cover

Utah has been an excellent home team, especially against non-conference opponents. The Utes have won 28 straight at Rice-Eccles against non-conference foes. They have won 23 straight overall with fans in the stands, with their last home loss coming to USC during the pandemic in 2020. Rising had 3,034 passing yards, with 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and rushed for 465 yards and six TDs last season. Backup Bryson Barnes has appeared in 13 games, so he can effectively manage the offense if needed. The Utes averaged 46.7 points at home last season.

Florida went 1-5 against ranked opponents last season, beating the Utes in The Swamp, and is 1-3 in its past four against the Pac-12. Florida is also 8-13 all-time in true road season openers. The Utes averaged 5.4 yards per carry (seventh in FBS) while amassing 193.4 rushing yards per game (26th) in 2022. Defensively, Utah has allowed 20 points per game over the past five seasons, best in the Pac-12. See which team to pick here.

Why Florida can cover

Florida had a rough season in its first year under coach Billy Napier, but his offense improved by six points per game in his second season at Louisiana. Offense wasn't the Gators' biggest problem last season, as they scored almost 28 points per game and averaged 5.3 yards per carry (14th in FBS). Four starters return on each side of the ball, but 13 players came over through the transfer portal and recruiting has been strong. Quarterback Anthony Richardson was selected fourth overall in the NFL draft, but Mertz transferred in from Wisconsin.

Mertz started three seasons for the Badgers, completing 60% of his passes while throwing for 38 touchdowns. He should have more weapons with the Gators. Senior Ricky Pearsall had 661 receiving yards in 2022, and Montrell Johnson Jr. (841 yards) and Trevor Etienne (718 yards) are a dangerous duo out of the backfield. The Gators rushed for 283 yards, with Etienne getting 64 on just five carries, and averaged 7.2 yards per play in last year's meeting. UF is 30-1 in season openers since 1990, and Utah has lost three straight openers against FBS opponents. See which team to pick here.

How to make Utah vs. Florida picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 49 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Florida vs. Utah, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has notched a profit of almost $2,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.