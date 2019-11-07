Florida vs. Vanderbilt: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

No. 10 Florida (home) vs. Vanderbilt (away)

Current Records: Florida 7-2; Vanderbilt 2-6

What to Know

Florida is 4-0 against Vanderbilt since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Florida and Vanderbilt will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gators have a defense that allows only 16.67 points per game, so Vanderbilt's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Florida came within a touchdown against Georgia on Saturday, but they wound up with a 24-17 loss. No one had a big game offensively for Florida, but they got scores from WR Van Jefferson and WR Freddie Swain.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their game against South Carolina. The Commodores took a hard 24-7 fall against South Carolina. QB Deuce Wallace had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 30 yards passing.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Gators enter the matchup with 23 passing touchdowns, good for 12th best in the nation. Less enviably, the Commodores are stumbling into the contest with the eighth fewest overall touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 14 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Commodores.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida

Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gators are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Commodores.

Over/Under: 47

Series History

Florida have won all of the games they've played against Vanderbilt in the last five years.