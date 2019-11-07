Florida vs. Vanderbilt: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Florida vs. Vanderbilt football game
Who's Playing
No. 10 Florida (home) vs. Vanderbilt (away)
Current Records: Florida 7-2; Vanderbilt 2-6
What to Know
Florida is 4-0 against Vanderbilt since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Florida and Vanderbilt will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The Gators have a defense that allows only 16.67 points per game, so Vanderbilt's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Florida came within a touchdown against Georgia on Saturday, but they wound up with a 24-17 loss. No one had a big game offensively for Florida, but they got scores from WR Van Jefferson and WR Freddie Swain.
Meanwhile, Vanderbilt was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their game against South Carolina. The Commodores took a hard 24-7 fall against South Carolina. QB Deuce Wallace had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 30 yards passing.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Gators enter the matchup with 23 passing touchdowns, good for 12th best in the nation. Less enviably, the Commodores are stumbling into the contest with the eighth fewest overall touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 14 on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Commodores.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium -- Gainesville, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Gators are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Commodores.
Over/Under: 47
Series History
Florida have won all of the games they've played against Vanderbilt in the last five years.
- Oct 13, 2018 - Florida 37 vs. Vanderbilt 27
- Sep 30, 2017 - Florida 38 vs. Vanderbilt 24
- Oct 01, 2016 - Florida 13 vs. Vanderbilt 6
- Nov 07, 2015 - Florida 9 vs. Vanderbilt 7
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Howard places Ron Prince on leave
Prince faces reported allegations of verbal abuse and intimidation
-
Ohio State, Georgia schedule series
The decade will go by before you know it ...
-
Week 11 SEC picks against the spread
The SEC will be the center of the college football world on Saturday afternoon
-
Washington vs. Oregon State odds, sims
Josh Nagel has his finger on the pulse of Washington Huskies football.
-
UCF vs. Tulsa odds, picks, simulations
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated UCF vs. Tulsa on Friday 10,000 times.
-
Georgia vs. Missouri odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Georgia vs. Missouri matchup 10,000...
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
College football Week 9 scores, highlights
All the NCAA football scores and highlights from Week 9 for the nation's top 25 teams
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game