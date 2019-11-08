Florida vs. Vanderbilt odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from model on 105-69 run

The Florida Gators will attempt to bounce back from their second loss of the season when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon ET from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida (7-2, 4-2) fell to Georgia 24-17 last week, dealing a serious blow to the Gators' SEC title hopes. But they still have an outside shot at taking the SEC East crown and also have a chance at 10 regular-season victories for the first time since 2015. Vanderbilt (2-6, 1-4) has dropped three of its past four, but the Commodores have given Florida fits in recent meetings. They led last year's game by 18 points before the Gators rallied for a 37-27 victory. The Gators are 26.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 48.5 in the latest Florida vs. Vanderbilt odds. Before locking in your Vanderbilt vs. Florida picks, see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 11 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 105-69 on all its top-rated college football picks this season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Florida vs. Vanderbilt. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also has a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in nearly 70 percent of simulations. That pick is available only at SportsLine.

The model knows the Gators can't afford a hangover following the loss to Georgia. Offense was difficult to come by most of the day against the stingy Georgia defense, but the Gators found their stride just in time to score 14 fourth-quarter points and push the Bulldogs to the wire. They were unable to get a late stop that would have allowed for a potential game-tying possession. Quarterback Kyle Trask showed poise amid constant pressure and finished 21-of-33 for 257 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions.

In last year's meeting with the Commodores, Florida racked up 576 yards of balanced offense. Lamical Perine had 123 yards on 23 carries with a touchdown to lead a ground attack that gained 292 yards.

Even so, the Gators are far from a sure thing to cover the Florida vs. Vanderbilt spread against a team that needs to win its final four games in order to receive a bowl bid.

Although that might seem like a daunting task, the Commodores already have played giant-killer once this season. On Oct. 19, they beat Missouri 21-14 to hand the ranked Tigers their first SEC loss of the season and severely damage their SEC East hopes.

Coach Derek Mason has led the program to two bowl appearances in his six seasons. Another mammoth upset would do wonders for his job security. Injuries have depleted the team's depth at quarterback, as Deuce Wallace will likely get his first start of the season Saturday. Starter Riley Neal and backup Mo Hasan are both sidelined because of concussions.

But explosive running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn is third in the SEC in rushing with 790 yards and six scores. He had 131 all-purpose yards and a touchdown against the Gators last season.

So who wins Vanderbilt vs. Florida? And which side of the spread can you bank on in almost 70 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Vanderbilt vs. Florida spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its top-rated college football picks, and find out.