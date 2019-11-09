Florida vs. Vanderbilt odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven model on 105-69 run

The Florida Gators look to keep up their dominance of the Vanderbilt Commodores when the SEC clubs meet on Saturday. Kickoff from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is set for noon ET. Florida (7-2, 4-2) saw its SEC title hopes take a severe blow with last week's 24-17 loss to rival Georgia. But the Gators must avoid a slip-up against Vanderbilt (2-6, 1-4) in order to keep their slim conference hopes alive, as well as their chances for a 10-win season. Florida has won 27 of the last 28 meetings with Vanderbilt and is 21-2-1 at home in the series. But the Commodores have been competitive lately and built a three-score lead last year before the Gators rallied to win. The Gators are 27-point favorites, up from an open of 25.5, and the over-under for total points scored is up to 49 in the latest Florida vs. Vanderbilt odds. Before making your Vanderbilt vs. Florida picks, scope out the Week 11 college football predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The model knows that Florida continues to have an efficient and balanced offense with sophomore Kyle Trask under center. He has completed 67 percent of his passes for 1,648 yards with 16 touchdowns against just four interceptions as the starter. Five players have at least 20 receptions, led by tight end Kyle Pitts, who has 39 for 469 yards and four scores.

Defensively, linebacker David Reese leads the team with 72 tackles, good for second in the SEC. Defensive back Shawn Davis has three interceptions and two pass breakups for a secondary that is allowing a shade more than 200 yards per game. Florida's scoring defense ranks No. 11 nationally, allowing 16.4 points per game.

Even so, the Gators are far from a sure thing to cover the Florida vs. Vanderbilt spread against a team that needs to win its final four games in order to receive a bowl bid.

Although that might seem like a daunting task, the Commodores already have played giant-killer once this season. On Oct. 19, they beat Missouri 21-14 to hand the ranked Tigers their first SEC loss of the season and severely damage their SEC East hopes.

Coach Derek Mason has led the program to two bowl appearances in his six seasons. Another mammoth upset would do wonders for his job security. Injuries have depleted the team's depth at quarterback, as Deuce Wallace will likely get his first start of the season Saturday. Starter Riley Neal and backup Mo Hasan are both sidelined because of concussions.

But explosive running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn is third in the SEC in rushing with 790 yards and six scores. He had 131 all-purpose yards and a touchdown against the Gators last season.

So who wins Vanderbilt vs. Florida?