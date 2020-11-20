The Vanderbilt Commodores and the Florida Gators will face off in a SEC clash at noon ET on Saturday at Vanderbilt Stadium. The Commodores are 0-6 overall and 0-3 at home, while Florida is 5-1 overall and 1-1 on the road. Florida has dominated the series between these two long-time SEC rivals, holding a 41-10-2 all-time edge that has largely been fueled by the Gators winning 28 of the last 29 head-to-head matchups.

However, the Commodores have covered comfortably in their last two games as more than two-touchdown underdogs and they're playing much better on offense of late. The Gators are still favored by 31.5-points in the latest Florida vs. Vanderbilt odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 68.



Here are several college football odds for Florida vs. Vanderbilt:

Florida vs. Vanderbilt spread: Florida -31.5

Florida vs. Vanderbilt over-under: 68 points

Florida vs. Vanderbilt money line: Vanderbilt +2000, Florida -10000

What you need to know about Vanderbilt



Vanderbilt was close but no cigar on Saturday as the Commodores fell 38-35 to the Kentucky Wildcats. A silver lining for Vanderbilt was the play of QB Ken Seals, who passed for two TDs and 225 yards on 32 attempts. The Commodores have accumulated at least 400 yards of total offense in each of their last three games and Seals has thrown for 890 yards and five touchdowns during that span.

Cam Johnson, Ben Bresnahan, Amir Abdur-Rahman, Chris Pierce and Keyon Brooks all have over 200 yards receiving and that assortment of playmakers in the passing game should help Vanderbilt move the ball against Florida. The Gators are giving up 260.5 passing yards per game and are allowing 30 points per game overall.

What you need to know about Florida

Meanwhile, Florida took its contest against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday by a conclusive 63-35 score. That looming 28-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Florida yet this season. Florida QB Kyle Trask was on fire, passing for six TDs and 356 yards on 29 attempts.

Trask has become an extremely viable Heisman Trophy candidate with 2,171 yards and 28 touchdowns against just three interceptions. Even with Kyle Pitts still in concussion protocol (eight touchdowns), Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney still give Trask a pair of dynamic options in the receiving game with 11 combined touchdowns.

How to make Florida vs. Vanderbilt picks



