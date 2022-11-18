The Vanderbilt Commodores will try to build on their first conference win in three years when they face the Florida Gators on Saturday afternoon. Vanderbilt had lost 26 consecutive games against SEC teams prior to its 24-21 win at then-No. 24 Kentucky last week. Florida is on a two-game winning streak after beating Texas A&M and South Carolina.

Kickoff is set for noon ET. The Gators are favored by 14 points in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Florida odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 57.5.

Florida vs. Vanderbilt spread: Florida -14

Florida vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 57.5 points

Florida vs. Vanderbilt money line: Vanderbilt +430, Florida -600

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Vanderbilt had not experienced the feeling of winning a league game since 2019, but it picked up a huge upset as a 17-point underdog at Kentucky last week. The Commodores were without starting quarterback AJ Swann, but Mike Wright threw for 184 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 126 yards and a score. Senior running back Ray Davis rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown, averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

The Commodores still have an outside shot at keeping their bowl hopes alive, and they will have more confidence after finally snapping their SEC losing skid. Davis and Wright have combined to rush for more than 1,300 yards this season, which allows them to control the pace of this game. Vanderbilt has covered the spread in six of its last eight division games, and it only needs to stay within two touchdowns on Saturday afternoon.

Why Florida can cover

This is a massive letdown spot for Vanderbilt, as it is coming off its first SEC win in three years, so the Commodores were certainly celebrating that victory. They have had no success against Florida in recent decades, losing 13 straight home games against the Gators. Florida has also covered the spread in four of the last five meetings between these teams, usually winning in blowout fashion.

Vanderbilt is 2-14 in its last 16 home games and has only covered the spread three times in its last nine games this season. Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson has cleaned things up as the season has progressed, not throwing an interception since Oct. 8. He has also rushed for 588 yards and nine touchdowns this season, which will make him very difficult for Vanderbilt's defense to slow down.

