The Florida Gators (3-2) will be looking to get revenge for last year's loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-4) on Saturday afternoon. Florida was a double-digit favorite in Nashville last season, but Vanderbilt pulled off a 31-24 upset. The Gators had their three-game winning streak snapped in a 33-14 loss at Kentucky last week. Vanderbilt opened the season with two straight wins, but it has lost four consecutive games since then.

The Florida vs. Vanderbilt game time is 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Florida is favored by 18.5 points in the latest Florida vs. Vanderbilt odds, while the over/under is set at 52 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Vanderbilt vs. Florida picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Florida vs. Vanderbilt spread: Florida -18.5

Florida vs. Vanderbilt over/under: 52 points

Florida vs. Vanderbilt money line: Florida: -1051, Vanderbilt: +662

Why Florida can cover

Florida is motivated heading into this game, as it is seeking revenge for a rare loss to Vanderbilt. Gators quarterback Graham Mertz ranks fifth in the SEC in passing efficiency, with wide receiver Ricky Pearsall catching 29 passes for 424 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Trevor Etienne has also shown flashes of promise this year, rushing for 172 yards in an upset win over then-No. 11 Tennessee last month.

The Gators are facing a Vanderbilt team that has turned the ball over 12 times, putting the Commodores last in the SEC in that category. Quarterback AJ Swann has thrown seven interceptions, which resulted in him getting benched last week. Vanderbilt has failed to cover the spread in seven straight games dating back to last season, and it has lost 12 of its last 13 games at Florida.

Why Vanderbilt can cover

Florida is coming off a brutal showing at Kentucky last week, allowing Wildcats running back Ray Davis to rush for 280 yards and three touchdowns in the 33-14 final. The Gators rank last in the SEC in scoring offense, which makes it difficult to justify backing them as double-digit favorites. They also lost to Vanderbilt outright as double-digit favorites last season.

Etienne has just 77 rushing yards on 19 attempts since his outburst against Tennessee. Vanderbilt backup quarterback Ken Seals completed 20 of 31 passes for 259 yards and two touchdowns against Missouri last week, adding another score on the ground. He is listed as a co-starter with Swann on the depth chart this week against Florida, which has only covered the spread once in its last six games.

How to make Florida vs. Vanderbilt picks

