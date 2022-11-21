The University of Florida withdrew a scholarship offer for Nease High School (Fla.) quarterback Marcus Stokes on Sunday after he posted a video on social media of him rapping along to a song using a racial slur. Sports Illustrated reported that Stokes can be seen in the car in the now deleted video saying "welcome back" followed by the slur.

Stokes previously committed to play college football for the Gators in July. Shortly after Florida pulled their scholarship offer, Stokes posted a statement on his Twitter account apologizing for the racial slur.

"I deeply apologize for the words in the song that I chose to say," read part of Stokes' statement. "...I fully accept the consequences for my actions and I respect the University of Florida's decision to withdraw my scholarship offer to play football."

Here's Stokes' entire statement:

Stokes is rated as a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He previously had been committed to Penn State earlier in the recruiting process before changing his mind and choosing the Gators.

Florida does have another quarterback recruit ready for next season. Earlier in November, another top high school quarterback, Jaden Rashada, flipped his commitment from Miami (Fla.) to Florida.